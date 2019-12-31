Kris Srikkanth Reveals One Quality That Made Sehwag A Better Opener Than Himself

Former Indian opener Krishnamachari Srikkanth was all praises for explosive former team India opener Virender Sehwag and hailed him as a great player. Srikkanth, who was one of India's best and fiery openers, revealed what was the difference between the two of them as openers despite both of them being aggressive in nature with their bat. Srikkanth is best remembered going berserk and smashing the ball all around the park while his teammates played it along the ground, trying to rotate the strike. Similarly, Virender Sehwag was one such trendsetter who refused to settle down and pace his innings slowly but instead stepped on the accelerator whenever he had the opportunity to and piled misery on the opposition.

READ | Yuzvendra Chahal's Funny Reply To Latest ICC Test Rankings Update Post Entertains Fans

Srikkanth reveals why Sehwag is better than him

Speaking to a news daily, Srikkanth revealed that Sehwag was a better batsman compared to himself as he possessed the discipline to control his innings while also amazing the audience with his fiery hitting and strokeplay. Srikkanth claimed that had he possessed the same quality that Sehwag did, then he too perhaps could have scored more runs. Srikkanth explained how Sehwag managed to carefully control his innings, with discipline, and not throw away his wicket.

READ | Rohit Sharma, Chris Gayle Among Top 10 Batsmen To Smash Most Number Of Sixes In 2010s

Ganguly hails Sehwag as the biggest match-winner

Former Team India skipper Ganguly called Virender Sehwag the biggest match-winner of that generation and revealed how he motivated Sehwag to become an opener. Divulging into the details in a conversation with a news daily, Ganguly said revealed that he had asked Sehwag to step out of his comfort zone in order to succeed. Further, Ganguly drew a comparison between Little Master Sunil Gavaskar and Sehwag and said that latter was not far behind the former from being the best Indian opener. Explaining how both the openers were different, Ganguly said that Gavaskar decided to let the ball pass ny the off-stump in order to make it old while Sehwag took the ball on and smashed it around the park to make it old.

READ | For One British Prime Minister, Choosing Between The Olympics Games And Cricket Was A No-brainer.

Virender Sehwag to deliver Pataudi Lecture 2020

According to reports, it was speculated that Indian batting legend Sachin Tendulkar could deliver the memorial lecture, which has been organised by the BCCI since 2013. However, Tendulkar has some other commitments, due to which the board finally decided to go ahead with Virender Sehwag, who has played 104 Tests, 251 ODIs and 19 T20Is for India. The Pataudi Memorial Lecture was established to honour the former Indian captain, who passed away in 2011. The inaugural lecture was delivered by Sunil Gavaskar on February 20, 2013, at the Taj Coromandel Hotel in Chennai.

In the past, Sunil Gavaskar, Anil Kumble, VVS Laxman, Rahul Dravid, and Farokh Engineer have delivered the lecture. Last year, former England batsman Kevin Pietersen had delivered the lecture in Bengaluru. When contacted, Virender Sehwag himself confirmed the development by claiming that he had accepted Ganguly's offer for the honour.

READ | Ravichandran Ashwin Rebukes Fan For Accusing Him Of Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Final Goof Up