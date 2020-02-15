Krunal Pandya Gives A 'Hatke' Bollywood Title To Indian Skipper Virat Kohli

Krunal Pandya was not a part of the five-match T20I series even though he was in India's squad A that played against New Zealand A. He will now be hoping to make his all-round abilities do the talking for Mumbai Indians in the upcoming edition of the IPL and be in the scheme of things for the ICC T20 World Cup which is scheduled to be held later this year. However, the all-rounder was seen having some fun recently.

Krunal Pandya calls Virat Kohli 'Rowdy Rathore'

Krunal Pandya seems to be making the most of his free time. The elder Pandya had recently appeared on a reality show where he spoke about which Bollywood titles suit his Indian team-mates and when asked about Virat Kohli, the all-rounder said that he sees 'Rowdy Rathore' in his captain.

Rowdy Rathore is a 2012 super hit movie which was directed by Prabhu Deva and had featured Akshay Kumar in double roles alongside Sonakshi Sinha. The names of Akki's characters were Shiva and ASP Vikram Rathore. Dialogues like 'Don't Angry Me' and 'Jo Main Bolta Hoon Woh Main Karta Hoon, Aur Jo Main Nahi Bolta Woh Main Definitely Karta Hoon' are some of the popular dialogues of this movie.

Meanwhile, the Mumbai Indians cricketer also had Bollywood titles for his other team-mates as well. Chulbul Pandey (Salman Khan in Dabbang) for Kedar Jadhav, Mogambo (Amrish Puri in Mr.India) for Shikhar Dhawan and Jai-Veeru (Amitabh Bachchan and Dharmendra in Sholay) for himself and his younger brother Krunal Pandya.

Can Kohli & Co. emulate Test greatness overseas?

Virat Kohli will next be seen in action when he leads India in the two-match Test series against New Zealand starting February 21. The match will be played at the Basin Reserve in Wellington and the action will commence at 4:00 AM IST. The series-deciding second Test match will then be played at the Hagley Oval in Christchurch between February 29 and March 4. The Test series will also form a part of the ongoing inaugural ICC World Test Championship where India are currently on top of the points table. However, it will be interesting to see whether Kohli & Co. can emulate their Test greatness overseas.

