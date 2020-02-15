Shoaib Akhtar Trolled On Twitter For Double Standards After Posting Philosophical Tweet

Former Pakistan cricketer Shoaib Akhtar retired from international cricket in 2011. Widely regarded as one of the fastest pacers during his playing days, the 44-year-old is known for giving his opinions about current cricketing affairs on his YouTube channel. Shoaib Akhtar is also a prominent figure on social media and the retired pacer frequently posts inspirational quotes and congratulatory quotes for his fans and for the Pakistan cricket team.

Shoaib Akhtar trolled on Twitter after philosophical post

Quite recently, Shoaib Akhtar once again took to Twitter and post a philosophical message for his fans and followers. However, his tweet backfired this time as many fans on Twitter called out his ‘hypocrisy’. In his tweet, the former cricketer planned out what to eliminate and what to execute in a well-detailed list. While some believed the ‘Rawalpindi Express’ should have followed his own words during his playing days, others mocked him for not adding “criticising” in the “eliminate” column of his list.

Improve Today



ELIMINATE:

- Lying

- Stealing

- Whining

- Boozing

- Scrolling

- Smoking

- Cheating

- Complaining

- Procrastinating



EXECUTE:

+ Writing

+ Leading

+ Reading

+ Growing

+ Learning

+ Exercising

+ Protecting

+ Meditating

+ Supporting

+ Developing. — Shoaib Akhtar (@shoaib100mph) February 13, 2020

ELIMINATE:

-Criticising



EXECUTE:

-Appreciating



😉 — Syed Tahir Abbas (@BeingHuman51214) February 13, 2020

I think u were a great talent but if u had this type of wisdom in ur early days of cricket u would have been the best of all time but it's too late. — Farsaad Naseem (@farsaadnaseem) February 13, 2020

So planning to be a motivational speaker.? Plz don't, Already tired of many in the markete. If we can learn only one bit from your act. That's better than hundreds of the talks. — shahbaz Yasin (@shahbazyasiin) February 13, 2020

Also we need to stop criticise others and work on our selves — amina shinwari (@aminashinwari1) February 13, 2020

