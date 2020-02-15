The Debate
Shoaib Akhtar Trolled On Twitter For Double Standards After Posting Philosophical Tweet

Cricket News

Former pacer Shoaib Akhtar took to Twitter and posted a philosophical message on the micro-blogging site. However, he was later trolled by his fans & followers.

Written By Aakash Saini | Mumbai | Updated On:
Shoaib Akhtar

Former Pakistan cricketer Shoaib Akhtar retired from international cricket in 2011. Widely regarded as one of the fastest pacers during his playing days, the 44-year-old is known for giving his opinions about current cricketing affairs on his YouTube channel. Shoaib Akhtar is also a prominent figure on social media and the retired pacer frequently posts inspirational quotes and congratulatory quotes for his fans and for the Pakistan cricket team.

Also Read | Virender Sehwag Vs Shoaib Akhtar: Who Makes More Money And How?

Shoaib Akhtar trolled on Twitter after philosophical post

Quite recently, Shoaib Akhtar once again took to Twitter and post a philosophical message for his fans and followers. However, his tweet backfired this time as many fans on Twitter called out his ‘hypocrisy’. In his tweet, the former cricketer planned out what to eliminate and what to execute in a well-detailed list. While some believed the ‘Rawalpindi Express’ should have followed his own words during his playing days, others mocked him for not adding “criticising” in the “eliminate” column of his list.

Also Read | Shoaib Akhtar Believes India Under Virat Kohli Similar To Imran Khan's Reign As Skipper

Also Read | Shoaib Akhtar's Latest Jibe At Virender Sehwag: 'Have More Maal Than Baal On Your Head'

Also Read | Shoaib Akhtar Asks Big Question On Jasprit Bumrah; Gives Verdict On India's NZ Series Loss

Published:
