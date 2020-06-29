KSV Vs PSV Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, ECS T10 Kummerfeld Live Game Info

KSV Cricket (KSV) will be in action against PSV Hann Munden (PSV) in the league match of the ECS T10 Kummerfeld tournament. The match will be played on Monday, June 29 at Kummerfeld Sports Verein in Kummerfeld at 12:30 PM IST. Here is a look at our KSV vs PSV Dream11 prediction, KSV vs PSV Dream11 team and KSV vs PSV Dream11 top picks.

KSV vs PSV Dream11 prediction: KSV vs PSV Dream11 preview

KSV come into the tournament after winning the Hannover Hitout T10 just a few weeks ago and on the other hand, PSV had finished third in the tournament. KSV had not lost any game in the Hitout T10 and will be the favourites to win the match against PSV.

KSV vs PSV Dream11 prediction: KSV vs PSV Dream11 squad

KSV vs PSV Dream11 prediction: KSV vs PSV Dream11 squad: KSV

Faisal Bin Mubashar, Shoaib Azam, Muhammad Samiallah, Israr Khan, Izatullah Dawlatzai (c), Saied Sajad Sadat,Souman Das (wk), Satar Darwesh, Sultan Sherzad Shah, Shekib Naibkhel, Finn Sadarangani. Sharaaanya Sadarangani, Syed Zaid Hasan,

Asad Ahmad Khan, Sulaiman Kakar, Sadeequllah Shinwari, Naveed Ahmad, Asad Jan Dawoodkhel, Partip Datta, Adhyay Datta, Safiullah Ahmad Zai, Mussaddiq Ahmad, Masoud Dostkhel, Dilraj Singh, Rezuan Afzal.

KSV vs PSV Dream11 prediction: KSV vs PSV Dream11 squad: PSV

Gulraiz Mustafa, Nader Khan Rahmany, Imran Hafiz, Amin Zadran (c), Awal Khan Safi, Nasir Rustamkheil, Adeel Ahmad, Matiullah Yousafzai, Zaheer Khan Jamali, Wahid Muhammad, Sajid Jaberkhel (wk), Asad Sangari, Sardar Wali Kakar, Amanullah Sharifi, Kamran Niasi, Vinod Joshi, Dawood Zadran, Junaid Javed, Omedullah Safi, Royal Sotra.

KSV vs PSV Dream11 top picks

Here's our KSV vs PSV Dream11 top picks for the KSV vs PSV Dream11 match

Muhammad Samiallah

Faisal Bin Mubashar

Adeel Ahmad,

Awal Khan Safi

KSV vs PSV Dream11 prediction: KSV vs PSV Dream11 team, predicted playing XIs

KSV vs PSV Dream11 prediction: KSV vs PSV Dream11 team, predicted playing XIs: KSV

Faisal Bin Mubashar, Shoaib Azam, Muhammad Samiallah, Israr Khan, Izatullah Dawlatzai (c), Saied Sajad Sadat,Souman Das (wk), Satar Darwesh, Sultan Sherzad Shah, Shekib Naibkhel, Finn Sadarangani.

KSV vs PSV Dream11 prediction: KSV vs PSV Dream11 team, predicted playing XIs: PSV

Gulraiz Mustafa, Nader Khan Rahmany, Imran Hafiz, Amin Zadran (c), Awal Khan Safi, Nasir Rustamkheil, Adeel Ahmad, Matiullah Yousafzai, Zaheer Khan Jamali, Wahid Muhammad, Sajid Jaberkhel (wk).

KSV vs PSV Dream11 team

KSV vs PSV Dream11 prediction

As per our KSV vs PSV Dream11 prediction, KSV are favourites to win the match.

Note: The KSV vs PSV Dream11 prediction, KSV vs PSV Dream11 top picks and KSV vs PSV Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The KSV vs PSV Dream11 prediction does not guarantee positive results.

