KTS Vs DOL Dream11 Prediction, Team News, Top Picks, CSA 4-Day Franchise Series Live

Knights will square off against Dolphins in the Pool B match of the CSA 4-Day Franchise Series 2020. The match will be played on Monday, November 9, 2020. Here's the KTS vs DOL Dream11 prediction, team news, top picks, schedule, preview and other details of the match.
Venue: Manguang Oval, Bloemfontein
Date: Monday, November 9, 2020
Time: 1.30 PM IST
The first result of the opening round is in!@KnightsCricket kickstart their #4DaySeries with a convincing 179-run win against @WarriorsCrickEC at the Mangaung Oval.#ThatsOurGame pic.twitter.com/QlBWApfl4y— Cricket South Africa (@OfficialCSA) November 5, 2020
Knights arrive into the game following a scintillating victory against Warriors in the opening clash. Knights defeated Warriors by 179 runs in a cross-pool match. Besides, Dolphins defeated Lions by 9 wickets in their most recent clash in the tournament.
The head-to-head stats do not provide clear hindsight on which team enjoys an edge over the other. The two teams have settled for a draw in four of their previous five clashes. Knights bagged the only victory against Dolphins, which dates back to October 2018.
Knights: Jonathan Vandiar, Farhaan Behardien, Pite van Biljon (wk/C), Grant Mokoena, Shaun von Berg, Ferisco Adams, Mbulelo Budaza, Wandile Makwetu, Matthew Kleinveldt, Patrick Kruger, Andries Gous, Alfred Mothoa, Migael Pretorius, Raynard van Tonder, Gerald Coetzee, Jacques Snyman, Duan Jansen
Dolphins: Khaya Zondo, Marques Ackerman, Keegan Petersen, Senuran Muthusamy, Sarel Erwee, Andile Mokgakane, Robbie Frylinck, Prenelan Subrayen, Andile Phehlukwayo, Grant Roelofsen, Ruan de Swardt, Mangaliso Mosehle, Keshav Maharaj, Ottniel Baartman, Daryn Dupavillon, Kerwin Mungroo, Eathan Bosch, Keith Dudgeon, Lifa Ntanzi
Wicketkeeper: Wandile Makwetu
Batsmen: Marques Ackerman, Raynard van Tonder, Andries Gous, Sarel Erwee
All-rounders: Senuran Muthusamy, Jacques Snyman
Bowlers: Shaun von Berg, Migael Pretorius, Kerwin Mungroo, Keshav Maharaj
Knights: Andries Gous (c), Shaun von Berg
Dolphins: Sarel Erwee (vc), Keshav Maharaj
Knights start off as the favourites to win the game.
