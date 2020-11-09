Home
KTS Vs DOL Dream11 Prediction, Team News, Top Picks, CSA 4-Day Franchise Series Live

Knights will square off against Dolphins in the Pool B match of the CSA 4-Day Franchise Series 2020. Here's the KTS vs DOL Dream11 prediction and team news.

Written By Minaam Ansari
Last Updated:
KTS vs DOL dream11 prediction

Knights will square off against Dolphins in the Pool B match of the CSA 4-Day Franchise Series 2020. The match will be played on Monday, November 9, 2020. Here's the KTS vs DOL Dream11 prediction, team news, top picks, schedule, preview and other details of the match. 

KTS vs DOL live: KTS vs DOL Dream11 prediction and schedule 

Venue: Manguang Oval, Bloemfontein

Date: Monday, November 9, 2020

Time: 1.30 PM IST

KTS vs DOL live: KTS vs DOL Dream11 prediction and preview 

Knights arrive into the game following a scintillating victory against Warriors in the opening clash. Knights defeated Warriors by 179 runs in a cross-pool match. Besides, Dolphins defeated Lions by 9 wickets in their most recent clash in the tournament.

The head-to-head stats do not provide clear hindsight on which team enjoys an edge over the other. The two teams have settled for a draw in four of their previous five clashes. Knights bagged the only victory against Dolphins, which dates back to October 2018.  

KTS vs DOL Dream11 team news 

Knights: Jonathan Vandiar, Farhaan Behardien, Pite van Biljon (wk/C), Grant Mokoena, Shaun von Berg, Ferisco Adams, Mbulelo Budaza, Wandile Makwetu, Matthew Kleinveldt, Patrick Kruger, Andries Gous, Alfred Mothoa, Migael Pretorius, Raynard van Tonder, Gerald Coetzee, Jacques Snyman, Duan Jansen

Dolphins: Khaya Zondo, Marques Ackerman, Keegan Petersen, Senuran Muthusamy, Sarel Erwee, Andile Mokgakane, Robbie Frylinck, Prenelan Subrayen, Andile Phehlukwayo, Grant Roelofsen, Ruan de Swardt, Mangaliso Mosehle, Keshav Maharaj, Ottniel Baartman, Daryn Dupavillon, Kerwin Mungroo, Eathan Bosch, Keith Dudgeon, Lifa Ntanzi

KTS vs DOL playing 11 

Wicketkeeper: Wandile Makwetu

Batsmen: Marques Ackerman, Raynard van Tonder, Andries Gous, Sarel Erwee

All-rounders: Senuran Muthusamy, Jacques Snyman

Bowlers: Shaun von Berg, Migael Pretorius, Kerwin Mungroo, Keshav Maharaj

KTS vs DOL match prediction and top picks 

Knights: Andries Gous (c), Shaun von Berg

Dolphins: Sarel Erwee (vc), Keshav Maharaj

KTS vs DOL match prediction

Knights start off as the favourites to win the game. 

Note: The KTS vs DOL match prediction is based on our own analysis. The KTS vs DOL playing 11 and top picks do not guarantee a 100 per cent result in your game.

Image courtesy: Cricket South Africa Twitter 

 

First Published:
