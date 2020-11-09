KTS Vs DOL Dream11 Prediction, Team News, Top Picks, CSA 4-Day Franchise Series Live

Knights will square off against Dolphins in the Pool B match of the CSA 4-Day Franchise Series 2020. The match will be played on Monday, November 9, 2020. Here's the KTS vs DOL Dream11 prediction, team news, top picks, schedule, preview and other details of the match.

Also Read | Gambhir asserts 'Rishabh Pant can never be Dhoni' as Delhi keeper's poor form persists

KTS vs DOL live: KTS vs DOL Dream11 prediction and schedule

Venue: Manguang Oval, Bloemfontein

Date: Monday, November 9, 2020

Time: 1.30 PM IST

KTS vs DOL live: KTS vs DOL Dream11 prediction and preview

The first result of the opening round is in!@KnightsCricket kickstart their #4DaySeries with a convincing 179-run win against @WarriorsCrickEC at the Mangaung Oval.#ThatsOurGame pic.twitter.com/QlBWApfl4y — Cricket South Africa (@OfficialCSA) November 5, 2020

Knights arrive into the game following a scintillating victory against Warriors in the opening clash. Knights defeated Warriors by 179 runs in a cross-pool match. Besides, Dolphins defeated Lions by 9 wickets in their most recent clash in the tournament.

The head-to-head stats do not provide clear hindsight on which team enjoys an edge over the other. The two teams have settled for a draw in four of their previous five clashes. Knights bagged the only victory against Dolphins, which dates back to October 2018.

Also Read | MS Dhoni smashes cake in Monu Kumar's face during Karn Sharma's birthday bash: Watch

KTS vs DOL Dream11 team news

Knights: Jonathan Vandiar, Farhaan Behardien, Pite van Biljon (wk/C), Grant Mokoena, Shaun von Berg, Ferisco Adams, Mbulelo Budaza, Wandile Makwetu, Matthew Kleinveldt, Patrick Kruger, Andries Gous, Alfred Mothoa, Migael Pretorius, Raynard van Tonder, Gerald Coetzee, Jacques Snyman, Duan Jansen

Dolphins: Khaya Zondo, Marques Ackerman, Keegan Petersen, Senuran Muthusamy, Sarel Erwee, Andile Mokgakane, Robbie Frylinck, Prenelan Subrayen, Andile Phehlukwayo, Grant Roelofsen, Ruan de Swardt, Mangaliso Mosehle, Keshav Maharaj, Ottniel Baartman, Daryn Dupavillon, Kerwin Mungroo, Eathan Bosch, Keith Dudgeon, Lifa Ntanzi

KTS vs DOL playing 11

Wicketkeeper: Wandile Makwetu

Batsmen: Marques Ackerman, Raynard van Tonder, Andries Gous, Sarel Erwee

All-rounders: Senuran Muthusamy, Jacques Snyman

Bowlers: Shaun von Berg, Migael Pretorius, Kerwin Mungroo, Keshav Maharaj

Also Read | MS Dhoni given same yet 'big' advice by Kapil Dev, Sunil Gavaskar for Dream11 IPL 2021

KTS vs DOL match prediction and top picks

Knights: Andries Gous (c), Shaun von Berg

Dolphins: Sarel Erwee (vc), Keshav Maharaj

KTS vs DOL match prediction

Knights start off as the favourites to win the game.

Also Read | MS Dhoni says the time has come to pass on the torch after Chennai's campaign this year

Note: The KTS vs DOL match prediction is based on our own analysis. The KTS vs DOL playing 11 and top picks do not guarantee a 100 per cent result in your game.

Image courtesy: Cricket South Africa Twitter

Stay updated on the latest IPL 2020 news, IPL updates, IPL schedule, IPL 2020 points table, IPL 2020 matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IPL 2020 extravaganza.