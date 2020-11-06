MS Dhoni Smashes Cake In Monu Kumar's Face During Karn Sharma's Birthday Bash: Watch

IPL players earning millions, WC blind cricketers in extreme poverty: Sukhram Manjhi
Quick links:
Chennai’s Dream11 Indian Premier League 2020 (IPL 2020) campaign came to a conclusion on November 1 with a match against Punjab. Despite registering three wins on the trot in their last three league matches, the MS Dhoni-led side finished seventh on the Dream11 IPL 2020 points table. Moreover, they became the first side to get knocked out of the playoffs race as well.
Also Read | Virender Sehwag Trolls MS Dhoni After Chennai's Exit, Names Sourav Ganguly As Best Captain
Veteran spinner Karn Sharma celebrated his 33rd birthday on October 23 with his Chennai teammates in the dressing room. Despite a tough campaign and a rare off-season, the players appeared in a joyous mood in each other’s company as they celebrated Sharma’s birthday occasion. Interestingly, skipper MS Dhoni and opening batsman Faf du Plessis decided to organise a ‘pre-birthday’ special for Chennai all-rounder Monu Kumar.
In a video shared by the Chennai franchise on the social media accounts, MS Dhoni and Faf du Plessis can be seen lifting Monu Kumar, who gets his face smashed with the birthday cake by other players. The video was shared by the franchise on the occasion of Monu Kumar’s birthday two weeks later, i.e. on Thursday, November 5.
Also Read | Dream11 IPL 2020: Faf Du Plessis Explains Why IPL Still Needs MS Dhoni Post-Chennai's Final Match
At Karn's birthday bash, guess who had a pre-birthday smash... 😋💛#SuperBirthdayMonu @msdhoni #WhistlePodu pic.twitter.com/ZXBZev5wik— Chennai Super Kings (@ChennaiIPL) November 5, 2020
Also Read | MS Dhoni Given Same Yet 'big' Advice By Kapil Dev, Sunil Gavaskar For Dream11 IPL 2021
The ongoing Dream11 IPL 2020 event became the first-ever season in the history of the tournament where Chennai failed to qualify for the playoffs. They have made it to top four at the end of the league stage on every occasion prior to the ongoing season and converted them into eight appearances in the final. The Chennai side have also lifted the coveted trophy three times (in 2010, 2011 and 2018) and are currently the third most successful Dream11 IPL franchise after Mumbai’s four titles.
After Chennai’s last league game against Punjab, their veteran all-rounder Shane Watson announced his retirement from all forms of the game. The Shane Watson retirement announcement was made by the cricketer himself on November 4.
As one incredible chapter closes, another very exciting one opens. I am so incredibly grateful for all the people from around the world who supported me throughout all of the ups and downs that living your dream presents. 🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻 Here are a few of the very special memories that I will cherish forever. The next exciting chapter awaits.... #thankyou
Also Read | Dream11 IPL 2020: Karn Sharma Leaves Shubman Gill Baffled As His Leg-stump Goes For A Walk
https://www.republicworld.com/topics/ipl-2020
Stay updated on the latest IPL 2020 news, IPL updates, IPL schedule, IPL 2020 points table, IPL 2020 matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IPL 2020 extravaganza.
RELATED CONTENT
Virender Sehwag mocks Prithvi Shaw with ultimate jibe after loss vs Mumbai; watch video
2 mins ago
Did Hardik Pandya confirm KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty's relationship on her birthday?
50 mins ago
Virat Kohli gets special 'nets' birthday wish from Cricket Australia; watch video
56 mins ago
Shreyas Iyer posts stiff challenge to Jasprit Bumrah off the field, fans left impressed
58 mins ago
Bangalore vs Hyderabad Eliminator: Padikkal 28 runs away from achieving big Dream11 feat
1 hour ago
ECS T10 Rome VCC vs BCC live streaming in India, preview, pitch and weather report
1 hour ago
|Pos
|Team
|Net RR
|Points