MS Dhoni Smashes Cake In Monu Kumar's Face During Karn Sharma's Birthday Bash: Watch

Chennai’s Dream11 Indian Premier League 2020 (IPL 2020) campaign came to a conclusion on November 1 with a match against Punjab. Despite registering three wins on the trot in their last three league matches, the MS Dhoni-led side finished seventh on the Dream11 IPL 2020 points table. Moreover, they became the first side to get knocked out of the playoffs race as well.

Dream11 IPL 2020: MS Dhoni, Faf du Plessis hilariously celebrate Karn Sharma birthday

Veteran spinner Karn Sharma celebrated his 33rd birthday on October 23 with his Chennai teammates in the dressing room. Despite a tough campaign and a rare off-season, the players appeared in a joyous mood in each other’s company as they celebrated Sharma’s birthday occasion. Interestingly, skipper MS Dhoni and opening batsman Faf du Plessis decided to organise a ‘pre-birthday’ special for Chennai all-rounder Monu Kumar.

In a video shared by the Chennai franchise on the social media accounts, MS Dhoni and Faf du Plessis can be seen lifting Monu Kumar, who gets his face smashed with the birthday cake by other players. The video was shared by the franchise on the occasion of Monu Kumar’s birthday two weeks later, i.e. on Thursday, November 5.

Dream11 IPL 2020: Chennai players, including MS Dhoni, celebrate Karn Sharma and Monu Kumar’s birthdays, watch video

Chennai in Dream11 IPL 2020 and Shane Watson retirement

The ongoing Dream11 IPL 2020 event became the first-ever season in the history of the tournament where Chennai failed to qualify for the playoffs. They have made it to top four at the end of the league stage on every occasion prior to the ongoing season and converted them into eight appearances in the final. The Chennai side have also lifted the coveted trophy three times (in 2010, 2011 and 2018) and are currently the third most successful Dream11 IPL franchise after Mumbai’s four titles.

After Chennai’s last league game against Punjab, their veteran all-rounder Shane Watson announced his retirement from all forms of the game. The Shane Watson retirement announcement was made by the cricketer himself on November 4.

Shane Watson retires from cricket

