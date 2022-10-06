Kuldeep Yadav Recreates Iconic Babar Azam Wicket As Bamboozles Aiden Markram: WATCH

Making his comeback to the ODI team after more than a month, Kuldeep Yadav made an instant impact with the ball as he picked the wicket of Aiden Markram in the first game against South Africa on Thursday. India and South Africa are currently locking horns in the first ODI of their three-match series in Lucknow. Bowling the 16th over, Kuldeep dismissed Markram for a duck but what surprised everyone is the amount of turn he got off the pitch.

WATCH: Kuldeep Yadav recreates iconic delivery

Kuldeep bamboozled Markram as the ball went past the batter's defence to hit the stumps. Even Markram was left surprised with the delivery as he walked back to the pavilion without scoring a run. A video of the same is going viral on social media with netizens hailing Kuldeep's delivery to Markram and lauding him for the amount of spin he got. Here's the video of Kuldeep dismissing Markram for a duck with a peach of a delivery.

India won the toss and opted to field against South Africa in the rain-hit first one-day international on Thursday.

The toss was delayed for 2 1/2 hours due to incessant showers and a wet outfield. The match has been reduced to 40 overs per side, and bowlers limited to eight overs each.

India’s primary squad has already flown to Australia for the T20 World Cup beginning next week.

The India ODI squad is a secondary outfit led by left-handed batsman Shikhar Dhawan. Batsman Ruturaj Gaikwad makes his debut.

Three reserve players from the World Cup squad are in the ODI squad: Batsman Shreyas Iyer and fast bowlers Deepak Chahar and Mohammed Siraj. Iyer and Siraj are playing but Chahar is rested.

South Africa has much at stake in this three-match series. It is 11th in the ODI Super League standings and in danger of losing automatic qualification for the 2023 Cricket World Cup. South Africa needs to win the series to bolster its qualifying bid.

It has fielded a full-strength squad. Led by out-of-form Temba Bavuma, 13 of its 15-member T20 World Cup squad are in this ODI series. Batsman Heinrich Klaasen and wrist spinner Tabraiz Shamsi are playing.

India vs South Africa: Playing XIs

India: Shikhar Dhawan (c), Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer, Ishan Kishan, Sanju Samson (wk), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shardul Thakur, Avesh Khan, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohammed Siraj.

South Africa: Quinton de Kock (wk), Janneman Malan, Temba Bavuma (c), Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Wayne Parnell, Keshav Maharaj, Tabraiz Shamsi, Lungi Ngidi, Kagiso Rabada.

(with AP inputs)