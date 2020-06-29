Kuldeep Yadav Reveals The Unique Captaincy Techniques Of MS Dhoni And Virat Kohli

Kuldeep Yadav has revealed the uniqueness in the captaincy styles of Mahendra Singh Dhoni and his successor Virat Kohli. MS Dhoni is arguably the best captain in the history of both Indian and world cricket. He is the only captain to win all the ICC events (World T20 2007, ICC Test mace in 2009, 2011 World Cup, and 2013 Champions Trophy). He has all led the Men In Blue to two Asia Cup triumphs in 2010 and 2016 respectively.



Kohli on the other hand became Team India's full-time captain in January 2017. Under his reign, India were the top-ranked Test side from October 2016 to May 2020. He had also led India to their first-ever bilateral ODI series win in South Africa (2018) that were followed by maiden Test and bilateral ODI series wins in Australia later that year.

Kuldeep Yadav on MS Dhoni & Virat Kohli

While speaking to a news portal, Kuldeep went on to say that if a player is young and he has the backing of his captain, every time on the field and off the field as well, it gives him an extra motivation to perform. He then mentioned that Virat Kohli supports him both on and off the field and also supports him in tough situations as well. The youngster then added that the batting megastar is someone who knows how a bowler feels. Furthermore, the left-arm spinner also added that the top-ranked ODI batsman comes and guides one regarding where they need to bowl, and at the same time, he will also pat a bowler on the back, gives a solution and helps in taking a wicket.

Heaping praise on MS Dhoni's captaincy, Yadav went on to say that whenever the players stepped onto the field, Mahi Bhai would come up with some instant advice and that kind of advice helped the frontline spinner a lot in his career. Kuldeep Yadav then called Dhoni a great 'instant advisor' and someone who doesn’t believe in giving advice ahead of and after the game as he will analyse things and come up with instant advice on the field.

Meanwhile, the chinaman bowler also mentioned that while Mahi is an instant advisor, Kohli is a 'great motivator'.

Coming back to cricketing action, Kuldeep was retained by the two-time winners Kolkata Knight Riders in IPL 2020 that was originally scheduled to get underway on March 29 but has now been suspended indefinitely due to the global pandemic. Team India's away limited-overs bilateral series against Sri Lanka and Zimbabwe respectively have been called off due to coronavirus fear.

