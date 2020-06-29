Harbhajan Singh Keen To Go The MS Dhoni Way With Organic Farming In The Future

Harbhajan Singh has been one of India's finest off-spinners who has won many matches for India and has also been a part of many famous wins. In his illustrious cricketing career, he has represented India in 4 World Cups and has been a part of the triumphant squad in the 2007 & 2011 editions. The off-spinner has 417 Test wickets and 269 ODI wickets to his name. Harbhajan Singh has reached the twilight of his career and the 39-year old recently revealed about his plans post-retirement.

Harbhajan Singh reveals post-retirement plans

While speaking to R Ashwin on his Instagram show ReminisceWithAsh, Harbhajan Singh said that he is pained to see such distress among Indian people during the coronavirus pandemic, especially those who are underprivileged. The 39-year-old added that he plans to do farming once he retires from the game and distributes free vegetables among the needy.

Harbhajan Singh claims that he has a strong desire to get into farming after he retires from the game. He revealed that he is keen to buy some land and grow vegetables which he can distribute among the poor and the needy. Harbhajan Singh reckoned that he has earned enough money, which he probably can't spend in a lifetime and as a result, he would rather be giving to people who are not as fortunate as him. Harbhajan Singh opined that the fans have given him a lot and it will be his way of giving something back to them.

Harbhajan Singh's views echo those of his CSK captain, MS Dhoni who already seems to be enjoying a life of retirement without actually retiring officially from cricket, in his Ranchi farmhouse by indulging in organic farming.

MS Dhoni house: Organic farming done by cricketer leaves fans stunned

While MS Dhoni keeps himself distant from all the social media platforms, his wife Sakshi keeps sharing glimpses of the 38-year- old on Instagram from their beautiful Ranchi farmhouse. On Saturday, a video was doing the rounds on social media where MS Dhoni was spotted driving his latest Mahindra tractor through the farm. MS Dhoni's fans are always trying to get to know about the whereabouts of the veteran stumper and there are a very few times when his pictures or videos resurface online. That's why as soon as Twitterati saw MS Dhoni in the recent clip, they started expressing their adulation for the two-time World Cup-winning captain.

Harbhajan Singh net worth

According to networthbro.com, the Harbhajan Singh net worth is estimated to be ₹63 crore. The Harbhajan Singh net worth comprises of his total earnings from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) as an Indian cricket player. Harbhajan Singh net worth also comprises from his endorsing deals with popular brands like Pepsi, Royal Stag and Reebok.

The Harbhajan Singh net worth also includes his salary from the popular Indian Premier League (IPL 2020) franchise Chennai Super Kings. During the recently concluded IPL 2020 Auction, Harbhajan Singh was retained by Chennai Super Kings (CSK) for the upcoming season. The franchise retained the cricketer for ₹2 crore for the tournament initially slated to commence on March 29. But due to the worldwide panic caused by the coronavirus pandemic, the IPL 2020 has now been postponed until further notice.

