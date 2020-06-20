Kuldeep Yadav Reveals Why His Second ODI Hat-trick Against West Indies Is Special For Him

Kuldeep Yadav revealed why his ODI hat-trick against West Indies is special. The youngster boasts of having registered two ODI hat-tricks in the 50-overs format. The first one was against the five-time world champions Australia in September 2017 while the second one was against the West Indies in December 2019.

'Will always remain special': Kuldeep Yadav

During an Instagram live session with his bowling partner Yuzvendra Chahal and Test opener Mayank Agarwal, Kuldeep went on to say that it was his plan to put an extra slip as the left-arm spinner had the belief that he would be able to take the hat-trick as lower-order batsmen were on the crease.

The 25-year-old reckoned that if he puts the ball on the wicket, the batsman could get bowled or can give a catch at slip, and at the same time, he was also aware of what delivery he needed to bowl to accomplish the hat-trick.

Nonetheless, the reason why this hat-trick was special according to the frontline spinner was that he and Yuzi Chahal were playing together after a long time i.e. after the 2019 World Cup and after the showpiece event, either he or Chahal was playing in a match. On top of that, it was after a long gap that he was making a return to the ODI team.

Talking about that hat-trick, the chinaman spinner added that it was an important hat-trick because a good performance motivates a player and therefore, that hat-trick will always remain special for him.

Yadav had accounted for Shai Hope, Jason Holder, and Alzarri Joseph in three consecutive deliveries to complete his hat-trick as India won the contest comprehensively by 107 runs.

Coming back to cricketing action, Kuldeep Yadav was all set to represent the two-time winners Kolkata Knight Riders in IPL 2020 that was originally scheduled to get underway on March 29 but has been suspended indefinitely due to the global pandemic.

