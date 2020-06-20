Sourav Ganguly Claims Lord's Hundred Is His Best, Says He Became An 'accidental Cricketer'

Former Indian cricketer Sourav Ganguly is widely considered as one of India’s finest batsmen and captains of all time. On Saturday, June 20, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) President completed 24 years since he made his Test debut at Lord’s against England. To commemorate the 24th anniversary of Sourav Ganguly Test debut, here is a look at what the cricketer himself thinks about his journey from an aspiring youngster to an international sensation.

Sourav Ganguly Test debut: Former captain shares his best moment

Made my debut today .. life’s best moment @bcci pic.twitter.com/2S9VLSSVzE — Sourav Ganguly (@SGanguly99) June 19, 2020

Sourav Ganguly Test debut: BCCI President chronicles his journey towards 1996 Lord’s Test

On May 30, Sourav Ganguly interacted with some learners during an online class for the Unacademy App. During the interaction, the 113-Test veteran revealed that he loved football while growing up and he was “very good” at it until class nine. He further stated that he was told by his father (late Chandi Ganguly) to join a cricket academy during a summer vacation since he was doing nothing at his home. Chandi Ganguly himself was a cricketing figure and was associated with Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB).

Sourav Ganguly recalled that even though he was told by his father to join the academy, he ended up liking it because it kept him away from his “disciplined” parents at home. The stylish left-hander talked about how he was selected to play for Kolkata against Odisha in an age-group match after five to six players got sick due to typhoid. Due to the circumstances, the BCCI President described himself as an “accidental cricketer”.

He also recalled the hundred he scored in the age-group game and further talked about his debut hundred in the Duleep Trophy. Sourav Ganguly said that in spite of his Duleep Trophy and age-group centuries and making a Ranji Trophy debut through a final, his fondest memory remains his maiden Test success in his first-ever innings. He described his 131-run knock against England as a “fairytale” hundred by saying he proved himself with the innings that he belonged at that level.

Sourav Ganguly Test debut hundred, watch video

Sourav Ganguly Test debut: Sourav Ganguly stats

Since his debut, Sourav Ganguly went on to have a glorious 16-year journey with Indian cricket. In all, he played 113 Tests and 311 ODIs for the country. The Sourav Ganguly stats section read 7,212 Test runs and 11,363 ODIs runs after he announced his retirement in 2008. He scored 38 centuries across all formats and is sixth on the list of all-time international century-makers by Indians. Interestingly, India never lost a Test match whenever Ganguly scored a Test hundred. Coming to Sourav Ganguly stats in terms of captaincy, India won 21 Tests in 49 matches between 2000 and 2005. In ODIs, he led the ‘Men in Blue’ in 146 matches to register 76 wins.

Image credits: AP