Kuldeep Yadav Says India Are The 'No.1 Contenders' To Lift The ICC T20 World Cup 2020

Yuzvendra Chahal and Kuldeep Yadav have been Team India's best spinners in modern-day cricket. The duo has won a lot of matches for India in the limited-overs format ever since the two have been bowling in tandem after the ICC Champions Trophy 2017. Now, both the frontline spinners are confident that India can lift the ICC T20 World Cup 2020 should the tournament get underway in Australia later this year.

'NO.1 Contenders': Kuldeep Yadav

While interacting on the cricket segment of a news channel, Yadav went on to say that the Men In Blue have a really good team that consists of good all-rounders, batsmen and especially the bowlers which according to the young Chinaman bowler makes the 2007 T20 world champions the 'No.1' contenders for the title Down Under. The wrist-spinner then mentioned that India's spin attack has been one of the best and so has been the batting. He then added that the players always keep the team as their priority which increases their chances of winning. Furthermore, the left-arm spinner is hopeful that the T20 World Cup will happen and they can get the trophy back home.

At the same time, Chahal said that he just cannot wait for the cricketing action to resume which is really good news for the game as well as for the fans and mentioned that if the lockdown had not happened, then they (the players) wouldn’t have got the time to do anything (referring to their packed schedule). The leg-spinner then added that the players will get to do the things that they were missing out on (on the field)once cricket resumes. Furthermore, he added that resumption of cricket is a positive sign and that it does not matter even if it takes a bit of time.

Meanwhile, Kuldeep has been retained by the two-time winners Kolkata Knight Riders while Yuzi will be representing the three-time finalists Royal Challengers Bangalore in IPL 2020 that was originally scheduled to get underway on March 29 with last year's finalists Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings locking horns in the tournament opener at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium has been suspended indefinitely as of now due to the global pandemic.

Coming back to international cricket, the India-South Africa ODI series has been rescheduled at a later date, whereas, their next two away limited-overs bilateral series against Sri Lanka and Zimbabwe have been called off due to coronavirus fear.

