Kumar Sangakkara Says MS Dhoni's Credentials Are Something That Every Captain Dreams Of

Kumar Sangakkara revealed what makes Mahendra Singh Dhoni stand out from the rest of the captains in world cricket. MS Dhoni is arguably the best captain in the history of both Indian and world cricket. He is the only captain to win all the ICC events (World T20 2007, ICC Test mace in 2009, 2011 World Cup, and 2013 Champions Trophy). He has also led the Men In Blue to two Asia Cup triumphs in 2010 and 2016 (T20I format) respectively.

At the same time, 'Thala' has also led Chennai Super Kings to three IPL triumphs (2010, 2011 & 2018) and two (now-defunct) CLT20 wins in 2010 and 2014.

'Incredible!': Kumar Sangakkara

“The trophy that he has won is incredible. They are the dream of every captain, of every player and he has been able to do wonders. The most important thing is when you look at the trophy cabinet, MS is going to look at that along with the players that he played within those sides and be very satisfied with how he won those trophies. So MS on that front for me", said Sangakkara while interacting on the Star Sports show ‘Cricket Connected’. "But impact? You can always debate. Sourav Ganguly has also had a huge personal impact in big tournaments,” the former Sri Lankan skipper added.

MS Dhoni in IPL 2020

Mahi was last seen in action during the heartbreaking World Cup 2019 semi-final loss at the hands of New Zealand on July 10 last year where he had scored a painstaking 72-ball 50 and was involved in a 116-run partnership with star all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja after India's early top-order collapse. MSD has been on a sabbatical from the game since then.

The 2011 World Cup-winning skipper was all set to lead the Chennai Super Kings in the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) that was originally scheduled to get underway on March 29 but has been suspended indefinitely as of now due to the ongoing global pandemic. CSK were all set to lock horns against their arch-rivals and defending champions Mumbai Indians in the tournament opener at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium At the same time, MS was also going to make his return to competitive cricket.



