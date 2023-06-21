Kumar Sangakkara Compares Ben Stokes' Captaincy In Ashes To MS Dhoni, Netizens Divided

Why you're reading this: England captain Ben Stokes is rapidly emerging as an exceptional leader. Not only is he fearless and audacious, but he also keeps the entire team on their toes with his superb leadership skills. Despite facing heavy criticism for his early declaration in England's first innings, Stokes effectively kept the game alive through his astute tactical decisions until the last few overs of the match on the final day. However, the 281-run target proved to be less for the Australians as they chased it down with two wickets in hand.

3 things you need to know

Australia won the first Ashes Test at Edgbaston by 2 wickets to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series

Pat Cummins and Nathan Lyon forged an unbeaten 55-run partnership to help Australia with the chase

Usman Khawaja was named the player of the match for his impressive knocks of 141 & 65

Also Read: Ben Stokes Comes Out With Blazing Response When Asked If Bazball Backfired In Ashes Test

Sangakkara compares Stokes' captaincy to that of Dhoni

In Australia's second innings, as England aimed to bowl out their opponents before they could reach the target, Stokes deployed a unique field for Travis Head. Placing Harry Brook behind the bowler near the ropes, the England skipper recreated a fielding strategy reminiscent of MS Dhoni's captaincy. Sangakkara, commentating on the match, drew parallels between Stokes and Dhoni, highlighting their similar approach.

“This is like MS Dhoni’s captaincy. He used to do it for Pollard in IPL, fielder straight behind bowlers arm – Stokes was in CSK as well,” Sangakkara said during the commentary on Sky Sports. Note, Stokes had also been a part of the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) team, where Dhoni showcased his remarkable captaincy skills during the IPL 2023 season. They also played together for the now-defunct Rising Pune Supergiant in 2017.

Also Read: Ashes 2023: England Greats Warn Ben Stokes Of Moeen Ali, Say He Has Got Some 'real Issues'

While the fielder set by Stokes did not directly contribute to the dismissal, Brook's strategic position in the line of the bowler played on Travis Head's mind. Consequently, Head ended up offering a straightforward catch to Joe Root in the slips off Moeen Ali's bowling. Head was dismissed for 16 off 24 balls.

Oh Moeen! 🔥



Just enough bite and turn and Root takes a simple catch at first slip 👌



Australia 5️⃣ down! #EnglandCricket | #Ashes pic.twitter.com/YnzlbhkPBW — England Cricket (@englandcricket) June 20, 2023

Sanga still so much in trauma of losing that 2011 Final that he's now comparing MSD's IPL captaincy years ago to a Test match tactic here 😭 — Transponster Jay (@Jay_KD77) June 20, 2023

Ben Stokes has made several commendable choices, ranging from shrewd bowling changes to innovative field placements. In Australia's first innings, he set an unconventional field for a well-set Usman Khawaja, resulting in the batsman's dismissal. Stokes placed six fielders in close-in positions in front of Khawaja, probably in an attempt to distract the batter, which obviously paid off.

Image: IPL/BCCI