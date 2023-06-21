Ben Stokes Comes Out With Blazing Response When Asked If Bazball Backfired In Ashes Test

Why you're reading this: After a thrilling chase on Day 5 of the 1st Ashes Test 2023 Test, the World Test Champions Australia have registered a 2-wicket win over arch-rivals England. It could have been anybody's game till the end, however, Pat Cummins reigned supreme in the battle of nerves. In hindsight, experts and fans are exploring the reasons behind the England's defeat, and while the team's approach of either live by the sword or die with it is a major discussion point among the individuals of the cricket world, the decision to declare on Day 1 is what is being highlighted after the end of the match. Following the culmination of the match, Ben Stokes rendered his thoughts on the startling decision to declare.

Australia defeated England by 2 wickets in the 1st Ashes 2023 Test

Pat Cummins played a captain's knock on Day 5 to take Australia past the 281 target

Usman Khawaja became the man of the match for his exceptional innings of 141 in first innngs and 65 in 2nd innings

The action as it happened on Day 1

With Joe Root batting at 118 and Ollie Robinson providing a hefty contribution from the other end, England were on course to go past the 400-mark and apply psychological pressure on the visitors. However, what seemed palpable apparently wasn't in the thought procedure of Ben Stokes and team management as at the score of 393/8 in came a call that left the followers of a game in a muddle. England declared the innings at the mark and made Australia bat the remaining overs of Day 1.

After the match Stokes said

Very proud of the team to take it till the end, go through all those emotions. That’s another great game we have been part of, I’ll be very surprised if we haven’t kept people at the edge of their seats throughout this Test. Good reason for more people in England and Australia to follow the Ashes. A loss is a loss, we said we are going to keep playing this way. This is the way we will continue playing, going hard at Australia, taking certain decisions that feel right. (On declaration regrets) Not at all, I saw it as a chance to pounce on Australia.

Australia's margin of victory has been steep, thus, the fraternity is quick to pick up whether the decision to declare has in turn cost England. Whether they should have let Joe Root continue his onslaught? While it is a supposed alternate reality, skipper Ben Stokes has laid weight on the stance to call back the players and has expressed no qualms over his decision.