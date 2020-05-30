Kumar Sangakkara Feels T20 World Cup Can Be Cancelled This Year Amid Pandemic Scare

Former Sri Lankan skipper Kumar Sangakkara reckons that the ICC T20 World Cup will not happen this year. The seventh edition of the showpiece event in T20 cricket is scheduled to be held in Australia in October-November. However, reports have stated that the event will be canceled due to the global pandemic. A final decision regarding the same will be taken by the International Cricket Council (ICC) on June 10.

'Postpone it to another year': Kumar Sangakkara



“Everyday, there are new learnings, new things being found out, so we will have to wait and see, but the options may be to cancel it this year, postpone it to another year, but to have in place anticipatory procedures that take into account health and safety of both the players and the spectators, and make sure that’s iron clad,”said the former Sri Lankan skipper on on Star Sports show Cricket Connected.

ICC on Thursday neither postponed nor have taken a call on staging or deferring the T20 World Cup to be held in Australia in October this year. Following a four hour long meeting, ICC deferred all the listed agenda, including the all-important decision to stage or postpone World Cup T20, to its next Board meeting on June 10. The decision to defer the agenda was taken following a discussion led by Chairman Shashank Manohar with other Board members via teleconference around the issue of confidentiality.

According to an ICC release, a number of Board members had raised their concerns over this issue recently and felt it required immediate attention to ensure the sanctity and confidentiality of Board matters in line with the highest standards of governance.

(Image Courtesy: PTI)