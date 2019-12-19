MCC President Sangakkara To Lead Side For Tour To Pakistan In February 2020

Marylebone Cricket Club on Wednesday announced that its president Kumar Sangakkara will be leading its side to tour Pakistan in the upcoming calendar year. Test cricket returned to Pakistan after nearly ten years post the deadly terror strikes on the Sri Lankan team bus in Lahore in 2009. MCC said that they had invited Pakistan Cricket Board's invitation to send a team to Lahore to play a number of games in the city. The return of Test cricket to Pakistan was not fully cherished, however, due to bad light and rains that forced the Test to draw with both teams playing just one inning each.

Sangakkara to lead MCC tour to Pakistan

🇵🇰 @KumarSanga2 will captain an MCC side to tour Pakistan in 2020.#MCCcricket | @TheRealPCB — Lord's | Ticket Ballot now open! (@HomeOfCricket) December 18, 2019

Dimuth Karunaratne says Pakistan is now a safe place for playing cricket

While speaking with the reporters in Pakistan, Dimuth Karunaratne stated that Pakistan is now a safe place for playing cricket. Along with the Sri Lankan skipper, several other cricketers from the visiting side also expressed confidence in the same. Karunaratne added that he regrets pulling out of the limited-overs leg of the tour. Sri Lankan team also toured Pakistan in October this year to play three ODIs and three T20Is. Several top cricketers from the island nation pulled out of the tour citing security concerns in Pakistan. According to skipper Karunaratne, he now regrets missing out from the white-ball action. He said the Lankan unit that contested the ODIs and T20Is gave positive feedback of their experience in Pakistan. The overwhelming response prompted the other players to tour the country for a short Test series.

Second Test

Meanwhile, the opening Test match at Rawalpindi ended in a rain-affected draw. The series also forms a part of the inaugural ICC World Test Championship. The upcoming series-deciding game at Karachi is a crucial five-day fixture as both teams will be vying to collect the 40 points up for grabs.

📸Sri Lanka training session at the National Stadium Karachi.

The second #PAKvSL Test starts on Thursday. pic.twitter.com/E0lX0PPqww — Sri Lanka Cricket 🇱🇰 (@OfficialSLC) December 17, 2019

