Mohammed Siraj Inspired By Virat Kohli And Mohammed Shami, Gives Up Biryani For Fitness

India pacer Mohammed Siraj burst into the limelight in the domestic scene thanks to his ability to bowl at pace as well as getting the ball to move. His performance in domestic matches as well as the Indian Premier League (IPL), earned him a place in the national team two years ago. He has played for India in 1 ODI and 3 T20I matches but did not perform to his potential due to which he has fallen down the pecking order with Deepak Chahar, Navdeep Saini and Shardul Thakur being preferred ahead of him.

IPL 2020: Mohammed Siraj gives up biryani to improve fitness

In a recent interview with a leading media publication, the Hyderabad-based fast bowler said that he has given up on his favourite dish biryani in order to get fitter and make a comeback into the national team. He added that biryani has become a cheat meal for him. Siraj admits that though it is impossible to stay off it completely, he has controlled his indulgences. In the interview, he also revealed that any spicy food has become a no-no for him.

IPL 2020: Mohammed Siraj talks about fitness and Virat Kohli

Talking about fitness, Indian captain Virat Kohli has set a perfect example on how to maintain it and Mohammed Siraj wants to emulate the leader, who has inspired the whole team to reach new levels in it. Siraj is also inspired by Mohammed Shami and the way he has bounced back to become leaner and quicker in pace. The pacer believes that he has learnt the importance to stay fit for bowling with pace and skill. Mohammed Siraj has been retained by the Royal Challengers Bangalore for the 2020 Indian Premier League with former New Zealand coach Mike Hesson taking the reins. The pacer is aiming to return to India for the ICC T20 World Cup given that there are still spots open for fast bowlers.

