KXIP Retained Players: A List Of All The Players Retained Ahead Of IPL 2020 Auctions

IPL franchise Kings XI Punjab retained as many as 14 of their players during the recently concluded trading window. Ahead of the upcoming December 19 auction in Kolkata, the franchise retained their star performers KL Rahul, Chris Gayle and Mohammad Shami among several other foreign and Indian cricketers. Here, we take a look at all players retained by KXIP along with their salaries for the upcoming season.

Here are our bunch of 🦁s.



What's your take on it?#SaddaPunjab #IPL2020 pic.twitter.com/oj1Pg73mW0 — Kings XI Punjab (@lionsdenkxip) November 15, 2019

List of players retained by Kings XI Punjab

KL Rahul (India) – Salary ₹11 crores (US$1.6 million)

Karun Nair (India) – Salary ₹5.6 crores (US$810,045.60)

Mohammad Shami (India) – Salary ₹4.8 crores (US$694,324.80)

Nicholas Pooran (West Indies) – Salary ₹4.2 crores (US$607,534.20)

Our head coach, @anilkumble1074 sheds light on the thought process behind the retained players 👇#SaddaPunjab pic.twitter.com/PE2VyeWbfO — Kings XI Punjab (@lionsdenkxip) November 15, 2019

Mujeeb Zadran (Afghanistan) – Salary ₹4 crores (US$578,604.00)

Chris Gayle (West Indies) – Salary ₹2 crores (US$289,302.00)

Mandeep Singh (India) – Salary ₹1.4 crores (US$202,511.40)

Mayank Agarwal (India) – Salary ₹1 crore (US$144,651.00)

Hardus Viljoen (South Africa) – Salary ₹75 lakhs (US$108,488.30)

2nd in T20I rankings ✔

3rd in ODI rankings ✔@Mujeeb_R88 giving some serious goals to all the bowlers. 🤩



Congratulations paaji, on ranking 2⃣nd in the MRF Tyres @ICC T20I rankings. 👏#SaddaPunjab pic.twitter.com/2PM3tP9fIe — Kings XI Punjab (@lionsdenkxip) November 18, 2019

Darshan Nalkande (India) – Salary ₹30 lakhs (US$43,395.30)

Sarfaraz Khan (India) – Salary ₹25 lakhs (US$36,162.80)

Arshdeep Singh (India) – Salary ₹20 lakhs (US$28,930.20)

Harpreet Brar (India) – Salary ₹20 lakhs (US$28,930.20)

Murugan Ashwin (India) – Salary ₹20 lakhs (US$28,930.20)

ICYMI: @klrahul11 displayed a stunning show in the #MushtaqAliT20 last night as he scored 6⃣9⃣* off 46 balls against Tamil Nadu to take Karnataka comfortably home. 🔥



He will be in action again tonight, how many will he score?#SaddaPunjab pic.twitter.com/kh8Sr7GROA — Kings XI Punjab (@lionsdenkxip) November 22, 2019

