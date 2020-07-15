KXIP Star Karun Nair Signed Up By Talent Agency Managing Sunil Chhetri, Saina Nehwal

Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) star Karun Nair has signed an exclusive deal with FairPlay Sports, an Indian talent management agency. The deal will see Karun Nair join famed Indian athletes in badminton star Saina Nehwal and Indian football captain Sunil Chhetri in the company's impressive clientele. The KXIP star has been out of favour with the Indian cricket team, last making an appearance in 2017.

FairPlay Sports on Wednesday announced that they had agreed on terms with KXIP batsman Karun Nair and will exclusively represent him. The KXIP star is the second Indian cricketer to score a triple-century in Test cricket, having scored it in his third innings in international cricket. The triple century meant that Karun Nair became the quickest batsman to a maiden triple-hundred in Test cricket history and is only the third player after Bob Simpson and Sir Garfield Sobers to convert their maiden Test centuries into triple centuries.

FairPlay Sports said that they were delighted and honoured to get the Karnataka man on board and Karun Nair confirmed the deal on Twitter. FairPlay Sports also manages Indian badminton stars Saina Nehwal, her husband Parupalli Kashyap and Sai Praneeth. They also have Indian football captain Sunil Chhetri and goalkeeper Gurpreet Singh among their clientele. Karun Nair is the first cricketer to be signed up by the talent management firm.

Karun Nair set to play for KXIP in the IPL 2020

Karun Nair was retained by the KXIP ahead of the now-postponed IPL 2020. Nair was snapped up by the franchise in the 2018 IPL auction for a whopping ₹5.60 crore. KXIP subsequently retained him for the next two seasons and is expected to be one of the key men in their middle-order. The Karnataka batsman has played 69 matches in IPL so far, scoring 1464 runs at an average of 24.81 at a strike-rate of 128.53.

The 28-year-old did not play a major part from them last season, playing only a solitary match in IPL 2019. While he has struggled for KXIP, he continues to be a stalwart in the Karnataka set up. In 76 first-class matches, Naiir has scored 5,436 runs at an astonishing average of over 50.

