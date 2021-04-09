Kyle Jamieson Height: How Tall Is Jamieson? RCB Pacer Makes IPL Fans Wonder

The 14th edition of the Indian Premier League finally went underway with defending champions Mumbai Indians taking on the Virat Kohli-led Royal Challengers Bangalore side on Friday. RCB won the toss and elected to bowl first at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. While the Bangalore-based franchise has often come under the scanner for their lackluster bowling performances over the years, the team management has entrusted 26-year-old New Zealand fast bowler Kyle Jamieson this season to deliver the goods for them.

The lanky pacer made an impact right away with a tidy spell up-front. Here we take a look at the Kyle Jamieson height update and IPL 2021 live updates.

Kyle Jamieson RCB: Kiwi pacer claims his first-ever IPL wicket

After bowling two tight overs with the new-ball, RCB captain Virat Kohli brought Kyle Jamieson back into the attack in the 11th over in an attempt to break a dangerous-looking 70-run partnership between Chris Lynn and Suryakumar Yadav. The two MI batters had showcased exemplary batsmanship against the opposition bowlers and were threatening to take the game away from the Bangalore side. While Suryakumar Yadav did hit a stunning six off the youngster in the over, it was the bowler who won the battle by dismissing the well-set batsman for 31 runs on the last ball of his third over.

Kyle Jamieson height: How tall is Kyle Jamieson?

Standing at a height of 6 feet 8 inches, the player surely has an intimidating presence on the cricket field. The pacer has the ability to extract extra bounce off the surface and has used it to his advantage in his international appearances for New Zealand. The bowler also has the tendency to swing the new ball a long way, and his high release point makes it even more challenging for the batters. The Kyle Jamieson height has garnered immense attention from cricket fans. The RCB fans shared their reactions on social media as they were in awe of the debutant.

Lol, everyone is 5’5 in front of Kyle Jamieson, man’s a walking Eiffel Tower. — Shaks (@hisgibberish) April 9, 2021

A whole 6 feet 8 inches.



Imagine trying to hug Kyle Jamieson and just reaching his waist. lmao — Shaks (@hisgibberish) April 9, 2021

Kyle Jamieson itna lamba hai ki ..usme 4 Parthiv Patel aa jaye#MIvRCB — à¤®à¤¯à¤‚à¤• (@thakur__mayank) April 9, 2021

Kyle Jamieson & Marco Jansen Two blokes who are exactly 6'8 playing on either side of #RCBvsMI — NIRMAL ðŸ (@Cricket_NKR) April 9, 2021

Kyle Jamieson RCB contract

The Kiwi international was signed by the Royal Challengers Bangalore for a whopping INR 15 crore in the IPL 2021 auction earlier this year. The RCB think tank has shown a great amount of faith in the talented youngster as they look to revamp their bowling department for the 14th season of the cash-rich league. The fast bowler is expected to play a major role for the team this year and has already impressed fans with his bowling performance in his debut match.

MI vs RCB live streaming information

Five-time champions Mumbai Indians take on Royal Challengers Bangalore in the opening contest of IPL 2021 on Friday, April 9. The match is being played at the M. A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. Fans in India can enjoy the MI vs RCB live streaming on the Disney+ Hotstar app from 7:30 PM (IST). The live telecast of the game will be available on the Star Sports Network.

IPL 2021 live updates

At the time of writing this report, Mumbai Indians have posted 152 runs on the board, but they have also lost 5 crucial wickets. Chris Lynn, who is playing his first game in Mumbai colours, looked in fabulous form as he took the opposition bowlers to the cleaners. The swashbuckling batsman missed his half-century by just 1 run as he was dismissed for 49 by Washington Sundar. Ishan Kishan and Kieron Pollard are currently at the crease for the defending champions.

