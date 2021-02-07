Kyle Mayers Scores 200 On Debut As WI Successfully Chase Down 395 Against Bangladesh

Debutant Kyle Mayers made a tremendous impact with the bat as he powered West Indies to a three-wicket win over Bangladesh in the first Test match at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chittagong on Sunday.

However, what really stood out here is that the southpaw scored a double century in his very first Test match and finished with an unbeaten 210. At the same time, this is the fifth-highest successful fourth-innings chase in the history of the game's longest format.

Kyle Mayers does the unthinkable as Windies register a famous win

Chasing a mammoth target of 395 to go 1-0 up in the two-match series, the visitors seemed to be in a spot of bother after losing their top-order before even breaching the three-figure mark before the middle-order duo of Mayers and Nkrumah Bonner (86) added 116 runs for the fourth-wicket stand before the latter was dismissed.

The Windies did lose a couple of wickets after Boner's dismissal but the 28-year-old batsman from Barbados kept fighting on from the other end as he took the Bangladesh bowlers to the cleaners. In the end, his efforts paid off as the Calypso Boys did the unthinkable on the final session of the final day's play.

Mayers was adjudged the Man of the Match for his outstanding knock as West Indies have drawn first blood in the Test series. The second and final Test match will be played from February 11-15 at Dhaka's Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium.

