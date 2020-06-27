L Sivaramakrishnan Says Chinaman Bowler Kuldeep Yadav Needs To Develop More Variations

Former Indian spinner Laxman Sivaramakrishnan has said that Kuldeep Yadav is good, but he needs to have more variations in his bowling. Kuldeep has been one of Team India's best spinners in modern-day cricket. He along with Yuzvendra Chahal fondly known as 'KulCha' have won a lot of matches for India in the limited-overs format ever since the two have been bowling in tandem after the ICC Champions Trophy 2017.

'Develop more variations': Laxman Sivaramakrishnan

“He has to develop more variations. He has got good deceptive googly, but he has to develop a top spinner,” said Sivaramakrishnan while interacting with WV Raman on the latter's Youtube channel 'Inside Out'.

The youngster boasts of having registered two ODI hat-tricks in the 50-overs format. The first one was against the five-time world champions Australia in September 2017 while the second one was against the West Indies in December 2019.



The left-arm spinner has been a part of many of India's successful triumphs that include the home Test series against Australia in 2016/17, the Men In Blue's first-ever bilateral ODI series win on South African soil in early 2018, Asia Cup 2018, win, India's maiden bilateral ODI series win in Australia, etc.

The frontline spinner was also an integral part of the Indian squad that had reached the semi-finals of World Cup 2019 that was held in England & Wales. He did not feature in the last four clash at the Old Trafford in Manchester as the eventual runners-up New Zealand brought curtains down on India's excellent campaign.

The chinaman bowler was retained by the two-time winners Kolkata Knight Riders for IPL 2020 that was originally scheduled to get underway on March 29 but has been suspended indefinitely as of now due to the global pandemic. Meanwhile, Team India's next two away bilateral series against Sri Lanka and Zimbabwe respectively have been called off due to coronavirus fear.

READ: Aakash Chopra Takes A Hilarious Dig At PCB For Messing Up Hafeez's COVID-19 Test Process