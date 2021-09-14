Lasith Malinga Retires: A Lookback At The Yorker King's Records & Top Moments In Cricket

Legendary Sri Lankan fast bowler Lasith Malinga who recently turned 38, has announced his retirement from all forms of cricket. The player was one of the best bowlers for his nation and currently stands as the third-highest wicket-taker for Sri Lanka in ODI history, scalping 338 wickets. He is only behind Muttiah Muralitharan (523) and Chaminda Vaas (399), and has a total of 546 international wickets across all formats.

Apart from the national team, Lasith Malinga is also one of the greatest bowlers to have ever played in the Indian Premier League. The player joined the Mumbai Indians in 2009 and was an integral part of the team that won the 4 titles (2013, 2015, 2017 and 2019). In 122 matches for MI, Malinga has picked up 170 wickets and is the highest wicket-taker in the tournament history.

Among Lasith Malinga's other notable achievements, the Sri Lankan legend is the only bowler to take four wickets in four balls twice, first against South Africa in the 2007 World Cup and recently in 2019 against New Zealand, a game where he ended with figures of 5/6. Additionally, the Sri Lankan is the only bowler to take three hat-tricks in ODIs, of which two hat-tricks have come in the World Cup, which is a record too.

Malinga is also third on the list for most wickets in World Cup history. Malinga has 56 wickets, behind Muralidharan (68) and Glenn McGrath (71), and also has his name on the highest 9th-wicket partnership in ODIs. He along with Angelo Mathews stitched a 132-run partnership against Australia back in 2010.

Lasith Malinga Retires: Top 3 performances by the Sri Lankan speedster

Atop the list of performances is the speedster's performance in the 2011 ICC World Cup. The player recorded his best-ever ODI figures in this game against Kenya, picking up six wickets for just 38 runs at an economy of 5.14.

Second on the list is Malinga's performance against New Zealand in 2019, where the right-arm pacer registered his best T20 figures of 5/6, where he picked four wickets in four balls for the second time in his career. The player dismissed Colin Munro, Hamish Rutherford, Colin de Grandhomme and Ross Taylor in the third over of the innings to achieve this feat.

And finally in the top 3, we have a moment from the IPL where the Sri Lankan captured a remarkable figure of 5 for 13, four of which saw the batsmen clean bowled.

Image: PTI