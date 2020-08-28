Lasith Malinga Birthday: 5/13 Vs DD And Other Electric Spells By The Mumbai Indians Icon

Seasoned Sri Lankan pacer Lasith Malinga made his Indian Premier League (IPL) debut for Mumbai Indians back in 2009. To this date, the cricketer is associated with the franchise and is the leading wicket-taker among all bowlers in the tournament’s 12-year history. Lasith Malinga has also been a part of the victorious Mumbai Indians line-up on four occasions (2013, 2015, 2017, and 2019).

The right-arm fast bowler turns 37 on Friday, August 28, 2020. To commemorate the occasion of Lasith Malinga's birthday, here is a look at some of his most devastating spells for Mumbai Indians since his IPL debut.

Lasith Malinga birthday: Best spells of the Mumbai Indians pacer

5-13 against Delhi Daredevils, IPL 2011

In an IPL 2011 match against Delhi Daredevils (now Delhi Capitals), Lasith Malinga bowled with his trademark zip to collect figures of 5-13. To this date, his match-winning spell from 2011 remains his best bowling figures in IPL. Interestingly, Lasith Malinga also won the ‘Purple Cap’ in the same season for his 28-wicket tournament haul.

4-16 against Deccan Chargers, IPL 2012

Lasith Malinga single-handedly bowled Mumbai Indians to victory in a one-sided game against the now-defunct Deccan Chargers back in 2012. At first, he dismissed their captain Cameron White for a first-ball duck and then came back to clean up the tail en route to collecting figures of 4-16 in 3.4 overs.

4-23 against Kolkata Knight Riders, IPL 2014

Lasith Malinga took 16 wickets in the 2014 edition of the tournament. However, four out of his 16 wickets came against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in their opening match itself. The pacer not only controlled the flow of runs from his end but also collected four out of five KKR wickets that fell in their innings. Bowling his quota of four overs, Malinga picked up 4-23.

1-49 against Chennai Super Kings, IPL 2019

While figures of 1-49 is far from any of Lasith Malinga’s best-recorded spells in IPL, his four-over quota and a tight last over against CSK batsmen from the 2019 match will forever be remembered as one of his most important ones for Mumbai Indians. The match in question is none other than the final of the tournament itself, where he conceded 42 runs off his first three overs. However, he came back in the final over and successfully defended nine runs to hand his side their fourth IPL title.

Watch Lasith Malinga’s heart-stopping final over from IPL 2019 final

Lasith Malinga birthday: A look at Lasith Malinga's IPL career

Lasith Malinga's IPL career comprises some staggering numbers in his bowling inventory. Across his 122 appearances for Mumbai Indians, the pacer has picked up 170 wickets to lead the race among all IPL bowlers. In the process, he has taken six four-wicket hauls and one fifer.

