Late Dean Jones Paid Ultimate Tribute By PSL 2020 Champions Karachi Kings; See Picture

Karachi Kings won their maiden PSL title after beating Lahore Qalandars in the final by five wickets. After the Pakistan Super League final was done and dusted, the Karachi Kings' captain Imad Wasim lauded the contribution of the late Dean Jones to the franchise's success in the PSL 2020.

PSL 2020 champions Karachi Kings pay homage to late Dean Jones

Jones, who was a part of the broadcasting team in the Dream11 IPL 2020, suffered a cardiac arrest and passed away at 59 years of age because of the same. Jones was a veteran coach in the PSL, having led Islamabad United to two of the first three PSL titles. The late Australian was appointed as the head coach of Karachi Kings ahead of the PSL 2020, replacing Mickey Arthur. Jones successfully led the Kings to the playoffs before the tournament was abruptly postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

While speaking in the post-match presentation after hitting the winning runs, Wasim acknowledged Jones' contribution to the franchise, as well as, thanked Wasim Akram who stepped in as the late Australian's replacement for the PSL 2020 playoffs. Wasim said that Jones should get credit for what he taught them because that's something that very few coaches in the world can teach. The Karachi captain further thanked Akram saying that he deserves the trophy because he was their bowling coach, head coach, mentor and team president rolled in one.

The PSL 2020 franchises had also paid a tribute to the great Dean Jones ahead of the commencement of PSL 2020 playoffs. The players of both franchises (Karachi Kings & Multan Sultans) gathered together and stood in a ‘D’ to pay homage to the legendary figure.

Meanwhile, Karachi Kings were crowned PSL 2020 champions as they chased the modest target of 135 by set by Lahore Qalandars rather comprehensively. Karachi batsman Babar Azam starred for his side as he scored a scintillating 49-ball 63 to get his team over the line. Azam was also named the 'Player of the Final' and 'Player of the Tournament' for his staggering performances throughout the competition.

