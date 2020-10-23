Legendary Cricketer Kapil Dev Suffers Heart Attack; Undergoes Angioplasty At Fortis Delhi

On Friday, World Cup-winning Indian cricket captain Kapil Dev suffered a heart attack and was immediately hospitalised at the Fortis Escort Hospital in Delhi in the early hours of Friday morning. The legendary cricketer underwent angioplasty and he is said to be in a stable condition now.

"Cricketer Kapil Dev came to Fortis Escorts Heart Institute (Okhla Road) emergency department at 1:00 am on 23rd October with a complaint of chest pain. He was evaluated and an emergency coronary angioplasty was performed in the middle of night," Fortis Escorts, Okhla, Delhi.

The official further said the Kapil Dev is admitted to ICU and is under the close supervision of Dr Atul Mathur and his team. His condition is stable now he is expected to get discharged in a couple of days

READ: Virender Sehwag calls Chennai 'Senior Citizens Club', compares Jadeja to Rajpal Yadav

Kapil Dev is widely regarded as one of the finest all-rounders the game has ever seen. Moreover, he is often put in the same bracket as other prestigious all-rounders like Imran Khan and Ian Botham by many fans and purists of the game. Nicknamed ‘The Haryana Hurricane’, the cricketer was also a great captain as he led the Indian team to World Cup glory in 1983.

READ: ICC mulls splitting points for abandoned World Test Championship fixtures

Kapil Dev’s teammate in the 1983 world cup triumph, Madan Lal gave an update on Kapil’s health. Taking to Twitter, Madan Lal wrote, “Please join me in sending prayers, strength and good wishes to Kapil and Romi Dev for his speedy recovery. Kapil was taken to the hospital in time as he complained of uneasiness. As per the doctors the procedure has been successful and he will be home soon."

Please join me in sending prayers, strength and good wishes to Kapil and Romi Dev for his speedy recovery. Kapil was taken to the hospital in time as he complained of uneasiness. As per the doctors the procedure has been successful and he will be home soon. @vikrantgupta73 — Madan Lal (@MadanLal1983) October 23, 2020

The sheer Kapil Dev stats display some staggering numbers for the all-rounder. His 434-wicket tally in Tests currently places him at ninth among the all-time highest wicket-takers in the format. Apart from his success in Tests, the cricketer has also taken an additional 253 wickets in ODIs.

Also Read | IPL 2020 DC Full Squad

Also Read | IPL 2020 DC Schedule

Also Read | IPL 2020 DC Team Preview and SWOT Analysis

Stay updated on the latest IPL 2020 news, IPL updates, IPL schedule, IPL 2020 points table, IPL 2020 matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IPL 2020 extravaganza.