Virender Sehwag Calls Chennai 'Senior Citizens Club', Compares Jadeja To Rajpal Yadav

The Dream11 Indian Premier League 2020 (IPL 2020) season will move ahead with the 41st match of the tournament as Chennai take on Mumbai in Sharjah. As has been the case throughout the season so far, ex-Indian cricketer Virender Sehwag once again gave his take on the upcoming game as part of his social media show, Viru Ki Baithak. Through his most recent episode, the former Indian opening batsman made fun of Chennai's players by pointing out the presence of a number of senior players in their side.

A re-match of the Dream11 IPL 2020 opener this week

The two teams that kickstarted #Dream11IPL 2020 proceedings on September 19 in Abu Dhabi will meet again after 40 matches as #CSK and #MumbaiIndians square off this time in Sharjah.



Preview by @ameyatilakhttps://t.co/w9IxrYUTtG #CSKvMI pic.twitter.com/Z2VCNuVAaK — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) October 23, 2020

Dream11 IPL 2020: Virender Sehwag trolls Ravindra Jadeja and other Chennai players

Ahead of the upcoming Chennai vs Mumbai live action, Virender Sehwag took to social media to take a playful shot at the MS Dhoni-led side. The three-time winners have been struggling this season, despite their win against defending champions Mumbai in the opening match of the tournament. Claiming Chennai will register just two more wins in their next nine games, Virender Sehwag claimed MS Dhoni and co have been performing like a ‘Senior Citizens Club’ this year.

The former Indian cricketer also mocked Ravindra Jadeja’s poor run of form in the tournament. So far in the season, the veteran Indian all-rounder has picked up just four wickets in 10 matches at an expensive economy rate of 9.34. Sehwag said that Ravindra Jadeja has been performing like the character of Rajpal Yadav from a popular Bollywood comedy film released in 2003.

Virender Sehwag talks about Chennai players, watch video

Dream11 IPL 2020: Chennai vs Mumbai live streaming info

For the Dream11 IPL 2020 Chennai vs Mumbai live telecast in India, fans can tune in to the Star Sports Network at 7:30 pm (IST) on Friday, October 23. For Chennai vs Mumbai live scores, one can visit the official website and social media pages of the tournament. Additionally, for Chennai vs Mumbai live scores, one can also visit the official websites and social media pages of the respective teams.

The Chennai vs Mumbai live streaming will be available for fans on Disney+ Hotstar. For fans in the Middle East and North Africa, the Chennai vs Mumbai live telecast will be available on beIN Sports and on its app. Fans in Singapore, South-East Asia and Australia can watch it on YuppTV. Meanwhile, fans in USA and Canada can catch all the Dream11 IPL 2020 action on WillowTV.

