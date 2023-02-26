Legends League Cricket (LLC) Masters 2023: Check Full Schedule For The T20 Tournament

The Legends League Cricket (LLC) Masters 2023 schedule has been released and the three team tournament will begin from 10th March, 2023 to 20th March, 2023 in the Asian Town Cricket Stadium, Doha, Qatar. The first season of the Legends League Cricket was loved by the fans and the second season is also expected to get the same love and popularity.

Raman Raheja who is the Co-Founder & CEO of Legends League Cricket said in a statement, “Legends League Cricket Masters last season was a huge success. We got a heartwarming response from the fans for the first season. We hope to make it a wonderful experience for our viewers. Despite Covid restrictions, we had more than 250 million viewership during the first season and we are expecting humongous responses this year from fans across the globe. Legends from more than 12 countries are participating and the atmosphere will be exhilarating across the stadium and the city with more than 70 cricketing legends present at the same venue for more than 8 days for the whole tournament.”

The tournament will consist of three teams, India Maharajas, World Giants and Asia Lions. The tournament will have famous players like Robin Uthappa, S. Sreesanth, Irfan Pathan, Mohammad Kaif, Shoaib Akhtar, Shahid Afridi, Mohammad Hafeez, Muttiah Muralitharan, Sanath Jayasuriya, Upul Tharanga, Chaminda Vaas, Aaron Finch, Brett Lee, Chris Gayle, Daren Sammy, Daniel Vettori, Ross Taylor, Kevin Pietersen, Jonty Rhodes among all the teams.

Full schedule of the Legends League Cricket (Masters) 2023: