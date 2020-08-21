Leggie Yasir Shah Bamboozles Dom Sibley To Put England In A Spot Of Bother In 3rd Test

Yasir Shah made the ball do the talking just at the right time when the English batsmen were rebuilding the innings after having lost the wicket of opener Rory Burns early on during Day 1 of the series-deciding third and final Test match at the Ageas Rose Bowl in Southampton.

Yasir Shah bamboozles Dom Sibley

After Burns' dismissal in the fifth over of England's first innings, Dominic Sibley and Zak Crawley added 61 runs for the second-wicket stand and just when they were adding impetus to the English innings, Shah played the spoilsport to put the hosts in a spot of bother once again. This happened in the 19th over. On the second delivery, the leg-spinner had tossed it up around off and middle as Sibley advanced down the wicket to dispatch the bowler into the stands.

However, he completely misjudged the line and length as he was rapped on the pads. There was a huge appeal from the Pakistani players and the on-field umpire raised his finger. A confused Sibley then asked for a review. The hosts ended up losing their review as the replays showed that there was no bat involved and the ball was clearly hitting the wickets.

Can Pakistan stage a comeback?

With the series on the line, Pakistan have no choice but to win this one as England have already won the opening contest at the Old Trafford, Manchester which means that if this Test match either gets washed out or ends in a stalemate then the hosts would register their second consecutive Test series win.

England skipper Joe Root won the toss and decided to bat first on a wicket that is expected to make batting difficult in the fourth innings. Speedster Shaheen Afridi and leggie Yasir Shah have provided a couple of vital breakthroughs for the visitors. Meanwhile, opener Zack Crawley has scored a brilliant half-century. He is unbeaten on 53 while skipper Root is batting on 10 as England are 91/2 at lunch.

It remains to be seen whether Pakistan can stage a remarkable comeback in the second session of play as they look to win this match and level the three-match series

(Image Courtesy: AP)