'Let's Do It': Rishabh Pant Reacts To Bharat Army's Post For Injured Star During WTC Final

The Indian cricket team is playing against Australia in the World Test Championship Final 2023 at the Kennington Oval ground and injured wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant has showed his support for Team India. Fans are missing Pant's presence in Team India's squad as the wicket-keeper batsman met with an accident in December 2022 and following the accident, he is doing rehab after surgery.

The Bharat Army which is always there to support Team India in during its overseas tour recently posted a video from their social media account in which they tagged Rishabh Pant and wished him for speedy recovery.

💙 Dear @RishabhPant17 on behalf of The Bharat Army, we dearly miss you at the #WTCFinal - keep your chin up you have a billion Indians around the world praying for your speedy recovering.



From all the #BharatArmy worldwide! #COTI 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/elk6Zgw6xy — The Bharat Army (@thebharatarmy) June 10, 2023

Rishabh Pant offers his support to Team India

Rishabh Pant as well was overwhelmed by the message and replied on the post, "Keep believing, let’s do it team India."

Keep believing, let’s do it team India @BCCI ❤️ — Rishabh Pant (@RishabhPant17) June 10, 2023

Rishabh Pant has been one of the top performers of the Indian cricket team and has scored a lot of runs for them in the past. Pant also scored runs in England in his previous outing and has hit three tons in the 18 international matches he has played on English soil.

Rishabh Pant though met with a deadly car accident in December 2022, while he was returning to his home in Uttarakhand. Pant was immediately admitted to the hospital and he had sustained serious injuries. After the early treatment in Dehradun, he was airlifted to Mumbai where he has been treated by the medical team of the Kokilaben Hospital and also by the medical staff of the BCCI.

Rishabh Pant is now in the recovery period and also missed the Indian Premier League 2023. Apart from the World Test Championship Final 2023, Pant is also expected to miss the Asia Cup 2023 and also the 2023 ODI World Cup. It will take at least a year for the young wicketkeeper-batsman to return to the field.