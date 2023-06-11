Day 4 of the India vs Australia WTC Final became a bearer of controversy and the subject of the matter is Shubman Gill's catch that was taken at slip by Cameron Green. The replays showed that there was a scope of doubt but the third umpire did not give the benefit of the doubt to the batsman. Netizens, who witnessed the dismissal live, raised the issue of the legitimacy of the catch on Social Media by sharing photos of the catch from different angles. Rajasthan Royals' Twitter handle, which is also quite active, addressed the issue in a satirical manner.

After Pat Cummins' eventual declaration, India's opening pair, consisting of Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill, came out to bat. Approaching 444 runs, the duo gave India a fair start. Both men had seemingly deciphered the pitch and were going at a run rate of almost 6. However, the quest to build a huge partnership came to a halt at the score of 41, when Shubman Gill knicked one behind of a Scott Boland delivery. The catch was apparently taken and claimed by Cameron Green, however, the naked eye could not fathom, where it was taken cleanly or fell just before the stretching White. Thus, the decision went up for further inquiry and one angle showed that the ball had met the ground.

is it correct shubman gill with when umpire did pic.twitter.com/Vcs1xcZJfR — rajasthan royals (@rajasthannroyal) June 11, 2023

But the third umpire did not see it as conclusive and thus Shubman Gill had to make the long walk back. After the end of the day's play, Gill posted a photo on Twitter, to hint at his disagreement with the decision. Many other users on the social media website also placed their views against the decision.

Rajasthan Royals take sly dig on Ricky Ponting following Chris Green's disputed catch

Rajasthan Royals' Twitter page, which is known for its hilarious and cheeky digs at other IPL franchises, saw it as a subject worth posting and thus submitted a picture that as per them summarises the episode. The Account shared a photo of Ricky Ponting from the controversial Sydney Test match of 2008 tour, where Ponting gave his verdict after what he thought was a legal catch. Here's what the RR account published.

Meanwhile in the commentary box: pic.twitter.com/up9HN5HHlc — Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) June 10, 2023

"Meanwhile in the commentary box", wrote the Rajasthan Royals account highlighting Ricky Ponting's presence in the commenatary box of the match.