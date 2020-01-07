Liam Livingstone Struck At The Wrong Place Thrice In The Innings Against Renegades

Liam Livingstone anchored the Perth Scorchers' run chase really well during their Big Bash League (BBL) match against the defending champions Melbourne Renegades at the GMHBA Stadium on Tuesday. However, what stood out during his solid knock was that of him getting hit on the wrong place not once but thrice.

Liam Livingstone's painful innings

The third time this had happened during one of the deliveries bowled by Will Sutherland. As soon as he was struck by a Sutherland delivery while attempting to go for the big shot, the opening batsman gave out a loud shriek and was down on the ground in excruciating pain. Even his batting partner Josh Inglis came forward to show concern and the game was stopped for a few minutes. Nonetheless, Livingston was on his feet and continued to bat.

Even the commentators had a hearty laugh over it and here's what they had said on air.

''That, unfortunately, is the third time this evening. He might not get up from this. He is not in good shape. When your partner is looking quite concerned. Let's hope he is okay. It's not that funny'', said the commentators on air.

The video was posted by the Big Bash League on their official Twitter handle. Take a look.

Oh man. This hurts just watching. #BBL09 pic.twitter.com/puywBbtr9s — KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) January 7, 2020

BBL had also posted another video of Liam Livingstone getting struck on the same place earlier as well.

It didn't all go Liam's way in that over... OUCH #BBL09 pic.twitter.com/NfmOcSY9XT — KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) January 7, 2020

Melbourne Renegades' losing streak continues

Perth Scorchers had restricted the Melbourne Renegades to 175/5 in their 20 overs after winning the toss and electing to bowl first. Wicket-keeper batsman Sam Harper and Beau Webster played enterprising cameos of 46-ball 73 and 40-ball 59 respectively.

In reply, the Mitchell Marsh-led side got off to a brisk start as Liam Livingstone and Josh Inglis added 102 runs for the opening wicket. Livingstone scored a 39-ball 59 while Inglis scored a 33-ball 51 as the Scorchers crossed the finish line by six wickets and with an over to spare. By the virtue of this loss, the reigning champions' losing streak continues as they have now suffered their seventh straight defeat.

