BCCI's Post On 1st Anniversary Of India's Test Series Win In Australia Divides Twitterati

On January 7, 2019, the Indian cricket team under Virat Kohli made history by scripting their first-ever Test series win in Australia. Team India won the first and third Test of that series to take a 2-1 lead before a draw at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) handed the visitors the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. As fans celebrate the first anniversary of India’s famous win ‘Down Under’, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) took to Twitter to commemorate the historic occasion.

#OnThisDay last year, #TeamIndia made history!@imVkohli's side became the first Indian team to record a Test series victory in Australia



🇮🇳 won the series 2-1 ✌️✌️ pic.twitter.com/xyPoN9ApYN — BCCI (@BCCI) January 7, 2020

BCCI celebrates the first anniversary of India’s historic win in Australia

While BCCI posted images from that historic Sydney evening, fans took to Twitter to express how they felt about India’s victory. While some fans described it as a much deserved one, others lamented India’s achievement by saying it was against one of weakest Australian line-ups. Check out some of the mixed responses by fans down below.

They won against the weakest Australian team in history of cricket though 😣 — Chowkidar Rushi Vyas (@Rushivyas1994) January 7, 2020

Without Smith and Warner. — शैलेंद्र कोड़ले (@kodle1983) January 7, 2020

But that was the weakest AUSTRALIAN TEAM no @stevesmith49 and @davidwarner31 so india have won..

Now in 2020 india should win against australia with a strong team — RAGHAVVA (@raghavva__) January 7, 2020

People who r saying that we won because Smith and Warner were not there should also mention that why they were not there..they were on rest or they thought Australia can even beat them in their absence..🤔🤔 — Vatsal Patel 🇮🇳 (@vatsalpatel1511) January 7, 2020

Congrats team India on this day you created history first Asian country to win a test series on Australian soil

King Kholi became the first Asian captain to win a test series

Now king kholi has his eye set on (ICC WORLD T20 2020) — Mohammed Ibrahim (@Mohamme45886989) January 7, 2020

Apart from the tweet by BCCI, similar mixed responses were also seen on International Cricket Council’s post on Twitter when the posted the year-old achievement by Virat Kohli and his team. Check out the tweets down below. Virat Kohli will now lead India in the upcoming home ODI series against Australia between January 14 and January 19. The two teams will contest three ODIs before the ‘Men in Blue’ depart for a gruelling tour of New Zealand.

INDIA refused to play in some australia ground, said no to day night test, no smith and david warner. it was australia B team 😂😂 beat the current aussie team — Meet In The Stands (@MeetInTheStands) January 7, 2020

Absence of Smith And Warner😕😕😕 — Abdul Jalil Sagar🇵🇰 (@Jalildanin) January 7, 2020

