BCCI's Post On 1st Anniversary Of India's Test Series Win In Australia Divides Twitterati

Cricket News

BCCI celebrates 1-year anniversary of India’s historic win in Australia. Meanwhile, fans took to Twitter to express their reactions about India’s achievement.

Written By Aakash Saini | Mumbai | Updated On:
BCCI

On January 7, 2019, the Indian cricket team under Virat Kohli made history by scripting their first-ever Test series win in Australia. Team India won the first and third Test of that series to take a 2-1 lead before a draw at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) handed the visitors the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. As fans celebrate the first anniversary of India’s famous win ‘Down Under’, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) took to Twitter to commemorate the historic occasion.

Also Read | Virat Kohli, AB De Villiers Are My Dream Wickets: Pakistan Pacer Usman Shinwari

BCCI celebrates the first anniversary of India’s historic win in Australia

While BCCI posted images from that historic Sydney evening, fans took to Twitter to express how they felt about India’s victory. While some fans described it as a much deserved one, others lamented India’s achievement by saying it was against one of weakest Australian line-ups. Check out some of the mixed responses by fans down below.

Also Read | Ind Vs SL: Virat Kohli Just 1 Run Away From Rohit Sharma In Achieving Major T20I Milestone

Also Read | Virat Kohli's Pitch Inspection In Guwahati Results In Comical Memes On Twitter

Apart from the tweet by BCCI, similar mixed responses were also seen on International Cricket Council’s post on Twitter when the posted the year-old achievement by Virat Kohli and his team. Check out the tweets down below. Virat Kohli will now lead India in the upcoming home ODI series against Australia between January 14 and January 19. The two teams will contest three ODIs before the ‘Men in Blue’ depart for a gruelling tour of New Zealand.

Also Read | Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, MS Dhoni Star In ODI World XI Of The Decade (2010-2019)

Published:
