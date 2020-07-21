LIG Vs NCT Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, ECS T10 Cyprus Live Game Info

Limassol Gladiators CC (LIG) are set to take on Nicosia Tigers (NCT) in the second match of the day in the ECS T10 Cyprus. The match between both the teams will be played at Ypsonas Cricket Ground in Limassol on Tuesday, July 21 at 1:30 PM IST. Here is a look at our LIG vs NCT Dream11 prediction, LIG vs NCT Dream11 team and LIG vs NCT Dream11 top picks.

LIG vs NCT Dream11 prediction: LIG vs NCT Dream11 preview

Both teams lost their opening matches on Day 1 of the tournament. While Nicosia Tigers lost to Punjab Lions, Limassol Gladiators conceded 150-plus scores in both their games. Poor performance in the first two matches leaves LIG on bottom of the points table. Both the teams will be now looking to win this match an open their account in the tournament.

LIG vs NCT Dream11 prediction: LIG vs NCT Dream11 team

LIG vs NCT Dream11 prediction: LIG vs NCT Dream11 team: LIG

Azan Baig, Abbas Khan, Junaid Rehman, Kamran Asif, Murtaza Khan, Shahid Ali, Shahid Ali, Babar Ayub, Sikander Khan, Sadiq Khan, Noman Zeb, Faheem Rehan, Shah Khalid, Mudassir Shah, Shahzaib Shah, Sheryar Orakzai, Taufiq Umair, Walid Khan and Yasir Nazir.

LIG vs NCT Dream11 prediction: LIG vs NCT Dream11 team: NCT

Abdul Manan, Abdul Mobeen, Abid Ali, Aizaz Jameel, Amir Sohail, Anowar Hossain, Abdullah Al Tasmin, Benojir Ahmed, Faysal Mia, Habibur Rahman, Iftekar Jaman, Jahid Hassan, Kazi Saiful, Yasir Khan, Rashidul Hasan, Roman Mazumder, Shabbi Ul Hassan, Sakhawat Hossain, Mainul Hasan, Saurav Ahmed, Faruk Ahmed and Qasim Anwar.

LIG vs NCT Dream11 prediction: LIG vs NCT Dream11 top picks

Here's our LIG vs NCT Dream11 top picks for the LIG vs NCT Dream11 game -

Bilal Ahmad

Noman Ze

Yasir Khan

Shabbi ul Hassan

LIG vs NCT Dream11 prediction: LIG vs NCT playing XI

LIG vs NCT Dream11 prediction: LIG vs NCT playing XI: LIG

Shahid Ali, Noman Zeb, Shehryar Orakzai, Venkat Reddy, Naresh Kumar, Rakibul Hasan, Bilal Ahmad, Asifur Rehman, Anwar Jahid, Shahzeb Shah, Sadiq Khan.

LIG vs NCT Dream11 prediction: LIG vs NCT playing XI: NCT

Aizaz Jameel, Faysal Mia, Shabbi ul Hassan, Abdul Mobeen, Yasir Khan, Abid Ali, Kazi Saiful, Rashidul Hassan, Abdullah Al Tasmin, Faruk Ahmed, Qasim Anwar

LIG vs NCT Dream11 team

Here's our LIG vs NCT Dream11 top picks for the LIG vs NCT Dream11 team

LIG vs NCT Dream11 prediction

As per our LIG vs NCT Dream11 prediction, NCT will be favourites to win the match.

Note: The LIG vs NCT Dream11 prediction, LIG vs NCT Dream11 top picks and LIG vs NCT Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The LIG vs NCT Dream11 prediction does not guarantee positive results.

(IMAGE: CYPRUS CRICKET / TWITTER)