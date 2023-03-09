Lionel Messi's Reflexes Save Him As Fan Runs Out To The Field After PSG's UCL Exit; WATCH

Lionel Messi was seen ducking a fan who ran onto the field after PSG got knocked out of the UEFA Champions League 2022-23, following the Ligue 1 side’s loss to German club Bayern Munich. In a video going viral on social media, Messi can be witnessed walking back to the dugout, before a fan ran toward him. While the fan tried to confront the star footballer, Messi ducked at the right time as security officials got hold of the individual.

Reacting to the video on Twitter, fans pointed out how the Argentine great looks concerned whenever a fan gets tackled like this. “His father instinct kicked in,” a fan wrote on Twitter. Here’s a look at Lionel Messi’s reaction to the pitch intruder.

wet grass saved him i believe pic.twitter.com/XdpUw6MRer — kyky 🧹✨ (@kmbappe_98) March 8, 2023

PSG suffer 0-2 loss to Bayern, ending their UCL 2022-23 campaign

PSG got knocked out of the competition on Wednesday night with an aggregate of 0-3 after both leg matches. In the Leg 2 match, Bayern Munich clinched a 2-0 win at their home, courtesy of Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting and Serge Gnabry’s second-half goals. This was the first time a team kept three consecutive clean sheets against PSG in the UEFA Champions League.

On the other hand, PSG got knocked out in the Round of 16 in the Champions League for consecutive campaigns. It was the first time that the Lionel Messi-starer team failed to score across both leg games of a knockout game in the UCL since the 1994-95 semi-finals against AC Milan. PSG earlier lost the first leg match by 0-1 after Kingsley Coman scored for Bayern.

"There was pressure from Bayern"

As reported by Associated Press, PSG manager Christophe Galtier blamed the team’s hectic schedule, alongside injuries to key players for the defeat. PSG captain Marquinhos walked back to the dug out due to rib pain, in the 36th over of the game. Here’s what the PSG head coach said.

“We conceded what was a really stupid first goal at this level,” Galtier said. “Yes, there was pressure from Bayern, but sometimes you mustn’t be ashamed to play it long to get over the pressing. When you’re behind after an hour’s play, it’s difficult,” he added.