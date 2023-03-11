LLC 2023: Gautam Gambhir Suffers Nasty Blow, Hit On The Helmet While Batting; WATCH

On Friday, the third edition of the Legends League Cricket kicked off in Doha. The first match was between Asia Lions and India Maharajas, where the Lions prevailed. While the cricket action was superior, the match saw two old foes coming face-to-face yet again after a long time.

India Maharajas captain Gautam Gambhir was struck on the helmet while trying to play a pull shot in LLC. Gambhir looked a little rattled by the blow but soon found his footing. Thankfully, it wasn't a serious blow as Gambhir resumed his innings without any hiccups.

In the video above, Gambhir could be seen trying to play an unorthodox shot, which did not meet the intended target and hit the grill of the helmet. Following the incident, Afridi, who was fielding at the point, could be seen walking to Gambhir to supposedly check on him.

On the ground, Gautam Gambhir played a sublime knock of 54 for Indian Maharajas but could not take his side home. In the tournament, Gambhir has been joined by his former team India players, Suresh Raina, Murali Vijay, Mohammad Kaif, Harbhajan Singh, Irfan Pathan, Robin Uthappa, S. Sreesanth and Praveen Kumar. The tournament is a three-team affair and here are the squads.

Chasing a target of 166 runs set by Asia Lions, Indian Maharajas could only manage to score 156/8 and lost the encounter by 9 runs. Gambhir was the top-scorer for his team.

Squads:

Indian Maharajas: Gautam Gambhir (C), Suresh Raina, Murali Vijay, Mohammad Kaif, Stuart Binny, Irfan Pathan, Robin Uthappa, Manvinder Bisla, S Sreesanth, Ashok Dinda, Parvinder Awana, Pravin Tambe, Harbhajan Singh, and Praveen Kumar.

Asia Lions: Shahid Afridi (c), Muttiah Muralitharan, Asghar Afghan, Misbah-ul-Haq, Rajin Saleh, Abdul Razzaq, Paras Khadka, Thisara Perera, Tillakaratne Dilshan, Upul Tharanga, Abdur Razzak, Dilhara Fernando, Shoaib Akhtar, Mohammad Hafeez, Sohail Tanvir, Mohammad Amir

World Giants: Aaron Finch (C), Lendl Simmons, Eoin Morgan, Ross Taylor, Chris Gayle, Hashim Amla, Paul Collingwood, Kevin O'Brien, Shane Watson, Albie Morkel, Jacques Kallis, Morne van Wyk, Monty Panesar, Morne Morkel, and Brett Lee