Mr. IPL Suresh Raina Names Indian Youngster Who Has Potential To 'become Like Rashid Khan'

Ever since its inception, the Indian Premier League (IPL) has become a top scout to find the next big name of Indian cricket. While over the years many players have emerged from this top-end league, it is Suresh Raina, who with his prominent run with Chennai Super Kings has been given the nickname of Mr. IPL. Though now not playing in the IPL anymore, Raina is still serving Indian cricket by consistently coming in aid and lifting the confidence of the youngsters.

During a recent TV show, Raina made an appearance and there he was asked to name the next big star of Indian cricket. To this, the 36-year-old vehemently took the name of India's new left-arm seamer Arshdeep Singh. Raina did not end there and also hailed the leg-spinner Ravi Bishnoi as the possible "Next Gen-Superstar."

He will become someone like Rashid Khan: Suresh Raina

To give a further understanding of why he thinks so highly of Ravi Bishnoi, Suresh Raina discerned similarities between the bowling attributes of Ravi Bishnoi and Afghanistan all-rounder Rashid Khan. “If you see all the big bowlers who have earned their stripes in Test cricket, I think Bishnoi with his character and way of delivering the ball, will become someone like Rashid Khan,” Raina said.

The right-arm leggie has already gained praise from a number of pundits for his variations, and on account of that, he has already got the breakthrough of wearing the Indian outfit. Though in and out of the squad, the 22-year-old has played 10 T20Is and has been featured in 1 ODI, so far. In T20Is Bishnoi has picked 8 wickets and has proved to be an economical bowler, displaying a rate of 7.09.

The forthcoming IPL season may prove to be monumental for the light-arm bowler as it could present him with a chance to cement his spot in the Indian team and might make a claim for the World Cup squad as well. Ravi Bishnoi currently is a starter for Lucknow Super Giants in the IPL. Bishnoi has played 37 matches in his IPL career and has taken 37 wickets at an economy of 7.53.