Lockie Ferguson Breathes Fire On His First IPL 2020 Outing For Kolkata, Gets 3 Big Wickets

Making his first appearance in the IPL 2020 for Kolkata, Lockie Ferguson came down all guns blazing as he rattled Hyderabad batsmen on Sunday. The Kiwi speedster has strengthened the Kolkata squad which has been struggling to win matches this season. Ferguson bagged the prized wickets of Kane Williamson and Priyam Garg and then produced a dream delivery to castle Manish Pandey's stumps.

Chasing a stiff total of 164, Eoin Morgan brought in Lockie Ferguson into the squad to replace all-rounder Chris Green who had a forgettable debut in the franchise's previous match. The change paid off its dividends as Ferguson struck in his very first over. The New Zealand pacer ended his quota of four overs giving away just 15 runs. The speedster not only impressed with his pace, but also ensured to bag the wicket of Abdul Samad in the 19th over with a brilliant piece of fielding on the edge of the boundary.

Here's how netizens reacted to Ferguson's fiery spell against Hyderabad:

In the bench for 8 matches - playing first match vs SRH - just went for 15 runs from 4 overs including 3 wickets and 13 dot balls. Lockie Ferguson has arrived in #IPL2020 — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) October 18, 2020

3 Overs

3 Wickets

Just gave 8 Runs

Lockie Ferguson take a bow 🙌 just brilliant bowling 👏 #KKRvsSRH pic.twitter.com/wAZEvu8Up6 — ᏒᎧᎷᏋᎧ ➐ (@Romeo_theboss) October 18, 2020

Ferguson bowling some rockets and turning into yorkers - The X factor in NZ for years in middle overs and doing for KKR today in #IPL2020 — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) October 18, 2020

Irrespective of the result today, the man of the match should be Ferguson!#KKRvsSRH #IPL2020 — Aniket Dass (@aniket_dass) October 18, 2020

Warner takes it to Super Over

While Ferguson starred in his first match of IPL 2020, skipper David Warner ensured that Hyderabad did not go down without putting up a strong fight. Taking the match deep, Warner smashed Andre Russel for three consecutive boundaries as Hyderabad inched closer to the target. However, he could not take his team over the line as he failed to go big with two runs needed off one delivery, pushing the match to a super over.

