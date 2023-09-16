'Look at his form': Rohit Sharma lauds India batter's approach against the new ball

India have tried and tested several combinations at the top of the order, but there are only a few batters who have excelled against the new ball. With the ODI World Cup 2023 on the horizon, India captain Rohit Sharma opined what is takes to peform well as an opener and who has impressed him the most over the years. Team India, who is in Sri Lanka for the Asia Cup 2023, is aiming to end its ICC title drought in the upcoming World Cup.

3 things you need to know

India lost to Bangladesh by 6 runs in their last Super 4 match

India made five changes to their line-up against Bangladesh

India will face Sri Lanka in the Asia Cup 2023 final

A narrow defeat for India

In their last Super Four match of the Asia Cup 2023, India suffered a narrow defeat against Bangladesh. Rohit made five changes to his playing XI, with Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Shami and Prasidh Krishna replacing Virat Kohli, Hardik Pandya, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj. The idea behind the move was to give some game time to other players in the continental tournament. While India had already booked their spot in the final, they lost to Bangladesh by 6 runs.

Bangladesh posted 265/8 after being put into bat first. In reply, India lost their captain Rohit Sharma (0) early on. His opening partner Shubman Gill continued to fightback but could not find support at the other end. Although India lost the match, what stood out was Gill's knock of 121 runs, which saw eight boundaries and five maximums, at 90.97.

Shubman brings up his 💯



A scintillating ton for @ShubmanGill under immense pressure and he raises his bat in some style! 👏🏻



Tune-in to #AsiaCupOnStar, LIVE NOW on Star Sports Network#INDvBAN #Cricket pic.twitter.com/KV6YW9OM5N — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) September 15, 2023

After the match, Rohit lavished praise on Gill, saying that the rising star knows what has to do for the team. The India captain added that Gill works really hard and there is no optional training for him.

"Not to forget, Gill's hundred was brilliant. He backs his game; he knows exactly how he wants to play. Pretty clear on what he wants to do for the team. Look at his form over the last year. Pretty solid against the new ball. Works really hard; there's no optional practice for Gill," Rohit said during the post-match presentation.

India will face Sri Lanka in the final of the Asia Cup 2023 in Colombo on September 17.