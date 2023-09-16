'Not compromising...': Rohit Sharma backs decision to rest Virat Kohli, Jasprit Bumrah

India made a surprising change to their line-up for the last Super Four match against Bangladesh in the Asia Cup 2023. Rohit Sharma rested the likes of Virat Kohli, Jasprit Bumrah, Hardik Pandya, Mohammed Siraj and Kuldeep Yadav, giving opportunities to Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav, Shardul Thakur, Prasidh Krishna and Mohammed Shami to prove themselves. The move, however, backfired as India lost to Bangladesh by 6 runs.

India lost the ODI series to Bangladesh 1-2 in December 2022

India will face Sri Lanka in the Asia Cup 2023 final

The Asia Cup 2023 final will take place in Colombo on September 17

Game time to World Cup-bound players

Bangladesh posted 265 for the loss of eight wickets after India opted to field first. Shakib Al Hasan led Bangladesh from the front, playing an impressive knock of 80 before Towhid Hridoy (54) and Nasum Ahmed (44) added the crucial runs towards the end. In reply, India suffered an early hiccup as Shakib dismissed Rohit Sharma (0). Shubman Gill held India's fort from one end, but on the other end wickets continued to tumble and India eventually fell short by 6 runs.

When asked if India lost because Virat Kohli, Jasprit Bumrah, Hardik Pandya, Mohammed Siraj and Kuldeep Yadav did not play, Rohit stood firm with his plan and said that the changes were made keeping the ODI World Cup in mind.

"We wanted to give some game time to the guys, keeping the bigger picture in mind. Not compromising on how we wanted to play this game. Get in some players who are likely to play the World Cup," Rohit said after the defeat.

Shubman Gill played an impressive knock of 121 before Axar Patel scored 42. While Rohit praised Axar, he rued that the India all-rounder could not finish the game.

"Axar batted brilliantly, but couldn't finish. He showed a lot of character. But credit to the Bangladesh bowlers," the India captain added.

India, who finished at the top of the Super Four table, will face Sri Lanka in the final of the Asia Cup 2023 in Colombo on September 17.