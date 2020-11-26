'Look At His Record': Sunil Gavaskar Explains Why Kohli's Absence Will Be A Relief For Aus

Legendary cricketer Sunil Gavaskar has gone on to say that Virat Kohli's absence is really going to help Australia in the upcoming four-match Test series. Virat will only be making a solitary Test appearance this time around and that will be in the opening contest at the Adelaide Oval on December 17 which will be played under lights with the pink-ball.

The batting megastar would be heading back to India after the first Test match to be with his wife Anushka Sharma as they are expecting their first child in January. He has been granted paternity leave by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).

'Going to help Australians'

“I think that (Virat Kohli's absence) is really going to help the Australians. Because look at his record against Australia. It is an unbelievable one. In 12 Test matches in Australia, he has scored six hundreds against them. For the Australians it’s one relief that he is not going to be around for the last three matches", said Gavaskar while interacting with one of his arch-nemesis during his playing days- Windies pace legend Michael Holding on the latter's Youtube channel named 'MICKEY-HOLDING NOTHING BACK'.

India's Test deputy Ajinkya Rahane will be expected to lead the team from the front in the next three Test matches at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground (December 26-30), Sydney Cricket Ground (January 7-11) and, the 'Gabba' in Brisbane (January 15-19) respectively.

Can Team India do the unthinkable?

India have their task cut out once regular skipper Kohli leaves the Australian tour midway as they will have to play out of their skins in order to retain the iconic Border-Gavaskar Trophy that they had won a couple of years back on Australian soil by beating a depleted Australian side. Their star players Steve Smith and David Warner were handed a 12-month suspension from international cricket for their involvement in the infamous ball-tampering scandal in South Africa in March 2018.

The odds are even this time as the Aussies will be fielding a full-strength squad that consists of Warner, Smith, Marnus Labuchagne, etc. The Tim-Paine led Australians are currently the top-ranked Test side and are also at the summit of the ICC World Test Championship.

