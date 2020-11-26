Virat Kohli Reveals Why He Decided To Take Paternity Leave Midway During Test Series

Virat Kohli finally revealed why he has decided to return back home after the first Test match against Australia that gets underway on December 17. Virat will be leading India in the limited-overs series against the five-time world champions that includes three One Day Internationals which will be followed by the same number of T20Is. He will then be making a solitary Test appearance by leading his team in the opening Test match at the Adelaide Oval.

The batting megastar would be heading back to India after the first Test match to be with his wife Anushka Sharma as they are expecting their first child in January. He has been granted paternity leave by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).

'Beautiful moment': Virat Kohli

"I'd be flying back after the first Test and that was purely based on the fact that we have a quarantine period both ways. I had explained the same to the selectors during our selection meeting and you know I wanted to be back home in time to be with my wife for the birth of our first child and it's a very very special and a very very beautiful moment in our lives and something that I truly wanted to experience. So that was the reason behind my decision which was communicated to the selectors during the selection meeting", said Kohli during a virtual media interaction ahead of Friday's first ODI.

Meanwhile, the Adelaide Test match will be played under lights with the pink-ball. India's Test deputy Ajinkya Rahane will be expected to lead the team from the front in the next three Test matches at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground (December 26-30), Sydney Cricket Ground (January 7-11) and, the 'Gabba' in Brisbane (January 15-19) respectively.

India look to snap Australia's unbeaten run in D/N Tests

Before Kohli goes on paternity leave, India will have to rewrite history as Australia have never lost a pink-ball Test match. In fact, they have won all five of the D/N Tests that they have played so far from November 2015 and all those wins have come in their own backyard.

