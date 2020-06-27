Lord's Cricket Ground Pays Tribute To Veteran SA Pacer Dale Steyn On His 37th Birthday

The Lord's Cricket Ground has come forward and paid a heartwarming tribute to iconic pacer Dale Steyn who turned 37 on Saturday. Steyn is one of the best as well as the finest pacer's in the history of the game.

'One of the great...'

Taking to Instagram, the 'Mecca of Cricket' had posted a video of a Test match between England and South Africa that was played in London where the speedster can be seen disturbing ex-English skipper Michael Vaughan's timber with a peach of a delivery that went right through the batsman's defence. Even though Vaughan wanted to play it with a straight bat, such was the beauty and accuracy of the delivery that it literally rushed in between his bat and pads. The quickie was at the peak of his career at this point in time.

Recalling that dream delivery, the Lords' Cricket Ground mentioned that it was one of the greatest deliveries bowled on that ground and then wished Steyn a 'Happy Birthday'.

READ: Michael Atherton Feels Rohit Sharma Is A 'naturally Gifted' Player; Know Why

Steyn's illustrious career

The Proteas fast bowler currently has the best bowling strike rate of all time in Test match cricket (amongst bowlers who have bowled a minimum of 10,000 deliveries). The 36-year-old dominated the number one spot in the ICC Test rankings during the peak of his career, for a record 263 weeks between 2008 and 2014. However, his career was plagued with injuries for the past few years due to which he could not feature in so many matches.

Steyn, who was supposedly playing his last World Cup in 2019 could not make a mark as he was ruled out of the tournament even before he could bowl a ball due to a shoulder injury that failed to respond to the treatment. Nonetheless, South Africa had a forgettable tournament as they were knocked out in the league stages itself.

In red-ball cricket, the Proteas fast bowler has featured in 93 Tests and has 439 scalps to his name.

READ: Aamer Sohail Criticises PCB For Badly Handling Mohammad Hafeez's COVID-19 Test Process