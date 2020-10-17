'Love To Bail Out Team From Tough Situations': Mumbai's All-rounder Krunal On His Role

On Saturday, Mumbai's all-rounder Krunal Pandya said that his job in the team is to fit into the role that the management gives him. Krunal is not only expected to hit those quick-fire runs at the end of the innings, he is also Mumbai's go-to-man when the team needs quick wickets.

However, Krunal hasn't really had too many opportunities with the bat in this season. Speaking about his performance in this season so far, Krunal stated to be happy with the way he has been going about with his batting and bowling. He added that he loves those tough situations.

"Yeah, I am playing this role for the last four-five overs. This year also I am happy with the way I have been going about with my batting and bowling. Bowling wise also, I have tried to do well. I have bowled those crucial overs and I am happy how I have gone about it. And yes, like you said, it is a thankless job, but I love those tough situations and I wait for those as a player. You know, go out their and bail your team out from those tough situations and win games for the team," he told ANI during an interaction with select media.

Further expressing keenness over making a comeback in the Indian team, Krunal said,

"I also want to come back into the Indian team. If you see the games I have played for India, I have done well in terms of the bowling I did. I got Man of the Match awards. Overall I was happy with the journey with the Indian team. I am looking forward to making a comeback.

Mumbai defeat Kolkata; climb to the top of the table

Meanwhile, Mumbai beat the former champions by eight wickets to achieve the 'Numero Uno' spot in the points table. Electing to bat first after winning the toss, the two-time winners were in a spot of bother when leggie Rahul Chahar accounted for a well-set Shubman Gill and Dinesh Karthik off successive deliveries in the 8th over. With Kolkata reeling at 61/5, skipper Eoin Morgan (39) and Pat Cummins (53) added 87 runs for the sixth-wicket stand as they posted a respective total of 148/5 in their 20 overs.

In reply, captain Rohit Sharma & Quinton de Kock made it a one-sided affair with a 94-run opening stand. The wicket-keeper batsman remained unbeaten on a 44-ball 78 as the four-time champions got past the finish line with more than three overs to spare.

