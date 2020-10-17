Home
Rohit Sharma Disappoints Netizens After Poor Strike Rate Against Kolkata Despite Win

'Hit-man' Rohit Sharma has come under fire from fans after his poor strike rate of 97.22 at Mumbai's Dream11 IPL 2020 match against Kolkata last night.

Last Updated:
Rohit Sharma

'Hit-man' Rohit Sharma has come under fire from fans after his performance at the Dream11 IPL 2020 Mumbai vs Kolkata match. While some have praised the Mumbai captain for his excellent captaincy, Sharma has received some criticism for his disappointing strike rate at the game. He scored 35 off 36 balls in last night's game at a strike rate of 97.22 before edging a Shivam Mavi outswinger to Kolkata's ex-captain Dinesh Karthik. By the time he was gone, Mumbai were already comfortably ahead of the game, requiring 55 off 57 balls.

Rohit Sharma trolled for poor strike rate against Kolkata

Used to seeing the 'Hit-Man' going for the big shots, fans were left disappointed as Mumbai's captain Rohit Sharma chose to take a backseat last night. Despite the fact that he led the team to their 5th consecutive victory at the tournament, fans were left waiting for a typical Rohit Sharma knock. Here's how fans reacted to Sharma's poor strike rate at the Dream11 IPL 2020 game against Kolkata at the Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi last night.

In the midst of the sea of trolls, some fans pointed out that the captain had only turned down his aggression so that he could support his partner on the other end - a dangerous-looking Quinton de Kock, who ended his Dream11 IPL 2020 slump with a brilliant 78* off 44 balls. De Kock, who has been struggling with his form this entire season has only managed to make 91 runs from his seven matches at the series. With this win, Mumbai have overtaken Delhi as the top team at the league with 12 points.

Rohit Sharma Dream11 IPL stats

In his 8 Dream11 IPL 2020 matches, Rohit Sharma has made 251 runs. His highest score in the league so far is 80, which he made in Mumbai's first game against Kolkata. His average is at 31.37 with a strike rate of 130.05 across all matches played so far.

While he hasn't made a century at the Dream11 IPL, he has made two 50+ scores: the first at the Kolkata game and the second against Punjab, where he scored 70 runs. Cementing his place as the Hit-Man, Rohit Sharma has struck 15 sixes in this edition of the league. He is just three sixes behind Rajasthan's Sanju Samson and two behind Punjab's Nicholas Pooran on the leaderboard for most sixes. 

Image Credits: Mumbai IPL team Twitter

