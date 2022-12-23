Last Updated:

LSG Team 2023: Complete List Of Players Bought By Lucknow Super Giants At IPL 2023 Auction

Here are all the players the Lucknow Super Giants already have on their side and the full LSG player list after the IPL Auction 2023 taking place in Kochi.

Written By
Vidit Dhawan
IPL Auction 2023: Lucknow Super Giants (LSG)

Image: IPLT20.com/BCCI


The Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) would be looking to strengthen their squad in the ongoing IPL auction 2023 after making a strong debut in the last season. LSG finished the season in fourth after losing in the eliminator against the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB).

Following a brilliant start in the IPL last season, LSG already seem to have bettered their squad by roping in the likes of Nicholas Pooran at the auction. Here are all the players the Lucknow Super Giants already have on their side and the full LSG player list after the IPL auction 2023.

Players bought by Lucknow Super Giants in IPL auction 2023

  1. Nicholas Pooran
  2. Jaydev Unadkat
  3. Amit Mishra
  4. Romario Shepherd
  5. Yash Thakur
  6. Prerak Mankad
  7. Naveen Ul Haq 
  8. Swapnil Singh
  9. Yudhvir Charak
  10. Daniel Sams

Full LSG player list after IPL auction 2023

Sr. No.

 Player

Retained/Bought
1 KL Rahul

Retained
2 Avesh Khan

Retained
3 Ayush Badoni

Retained
4 Deepak Hooda

Retained
5 K. Gowtham

Retained
6 Karan Sharma

Retained
7 Krunal Pandya

Retained
8 Manan Vohra

Retained
9 Mayank Yadav

Retained
10 Mohsin Khan

Retained
11 Ravi Bishnoi

Retained
12 Kyle Mayers

Retained
13 Marcus Stoinis

Retained
14 Mark Wood

Retained
15 Quinton De Kock

Retained
16 Nicholas Pooran

Bought (Rs. 16 crores)
17 Jaydev Unadkat

Bought (Rs. 50 lakhs)

18

 Amit Mishra

Bought (Rs. 50 lakhs)

19

 Prerak Mankad

Bought (Rs. 20 lakhs)

20

 Yash Thakur

Bought (Rs. 45 lakhs)

21

 Romario Shepherd

Bought (Rs. 50 lakhs)

22

 Daniel Sams

Bought (Rs. 75 lakhs)

23

 Yudhvir Charak

Bought (Rs. 20 lakhs)

24

 Naveen Ul Haq 

Bought (Rs. 50 lakhs)

25

 Swapnil Singh

Bought (Rs. 20 lakhs)

List of players released by LSG ahead of auction

Andrew Tye, Ankit Singh Rajpoot, Dushmantha Chameera, Evin Lewis, Jason Holder, Manish Pandey, Shahbaz Nadeem

COMMENT
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com