LSG Team 2023: Complete List Of Players Bought By Lucknow Super Giants At IPL 2023 Auction

The Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) would be looking to strengthen their squad in the ongoing IPL auction 2023 after making a strong debut in the last season. LSG finished the season in fourth after losing in the eliminator against the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB).
Following a brilliant start in the IPL last season, LSG already seem to have bettered their squad by roping in the likes of Nicholas Pooran at the auction. Here are all the players the Lucknow Super Giants already have on their side and the full LSG player list after the IPL auction 2023.
|
Sr. No.
|Player
|
Retained/Bought
|1
|KL Rahul
|
Retained
|2
|Avesh Khan
|
Retained
|3
|Ayush Badoni
|
Retained
|4
|Deepak Hooda
|
Retained
|5
|K. Gowtham
|
Retained
|6
|Karan Sharma
|
Retained
|7
|Krunal Pandya
|
Retained
|8
|Manan Vohra
|
Retained
|9
|Mayank Yadav
|
Retained
|10
|Mohsin Khan
|
Retained
|11
|Ravi Bishnoi
|
Retained
|12
|Kyle Mayers
|
Retained
|13
|Marcus Stoinis
|
Retained
|14
|Mark Wood
|
Retained
|15
|Quinton De Kock
|
Retained
|16
|Nicholas Pooran
|
Bought (Rs. 16 crores)
|17
|Jaydev Unadkat
|
Bought (Rs. 50 lakhs)
|
18
|Amit Mishra
|
Bought (Rs. 50 lakhs)
|
19
|Prerak Mankad
|
Bought (Rs. 20 lakhs)
|
20
|Yash Thakur
|
Bought (Rs. 45 lakhs)
|
21
|Romario Shepherd
|
Bought (Rs. 50 lakhs)
|
22
|Daniel Sams
|
Bought (Rs. 75 lakhs)
|
23
|Yudhvir Charak
|
Bought (Rs. 20 lakhs)
|
24
|Naveen Ul Haq
|
Bought (Rs. 50 lakhs)
|
25
|Swapnil Singh
|
Bought (Rs. 20 lakhs)
Andrew Tye, Ankit Singh Rajpoot, Dushmantha Chameera, Evin Lewis, Jason Holder, Manish Pandey, Shahbaz Nadeem