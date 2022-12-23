LSG Team 2023: Complete List Of Players Bought By Lucknow Super Giants At IPL 2023 Auction

The Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) would be looking to strengthen their squad in the ongoing IPL auction 2023 after making a strong debut in the last season. LSG finished the season in fourth after losing in the eliminator against the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB).

Following a brilliant start in the IPL last season, LSG already seem to have bettered their squad by roping in the likes of Nicholas Pooran at the auction. Here are all the players the Lucknow Super Giants already have on their side and the full LSG player list after the IPL auction 2023.

Players bought by Lucknow Super Giants in IPL auction 2023

Nicholas Pooran Jaydev Unadkat Amit Mishra Romario Shepherd Yash Thakur Prerak Mankad Naveen Ul Haq Swapnil Singh Yudhvir Charak Daniel Sams

Full LSG player list after IPL auction 2023

Sr. No. Player Retained/Bought 1 KL Rahul Retained 2 Avesh Khan Retained 3 Ayush Badoni Retained 4 Deepak Hooda Retained 5 K. Gowtham Retained 6 Karan Sharma Retained 7 Krunal Pandya Retained 8 Manan Vohra Retained 9 Mayank Yadav Retained 10 Mohsin Khan Retained 11 Ravi Bishnoi Retained 12 Kyle Mayers Retained 13 Marcus Stoinis Retained 14 Mark Wood Retained 15 Quinton De Kock Retained 16 Nicholas Pooran Bought (Rs. 16 crores) 17 Jaydev Unadkat Bought (Rs. 50 lakhs) 18 Amit Mishra Bought (Rs. 50 lakhs) 19 Prerak Mankad Bought (Rs. 20 lakhs) 20 Yash Thakur Bought (Rs. 45 lakhs) 21 Romario Shepherd Bought (Rs. 50 lakhs) 22 Daniel Sams Bought (Rs. 75 lakhs) 23 Yudhvir Charak Bought (Rs. 20 lakhs) 24 Naveen Ul Haq Bought (Rs. 50 lakhs) 25 Swapnil Singh Bought (Rs. 20 lakhs)

List of players released by LSG ahead of auction

Andrew Tye, Ankit Singh Rajpoot, Dushmantha Chameera, Evin Lewis, Jason Holder, Manish Pandey, Shahbaz Nadeem