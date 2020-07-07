Proteas Pacer Lungi Ngidi Suggests How One Can Shine The Ball Amid ICC's Saliva Ban

Young South African pacer reckons that a damp towel could be used as an alternative to shine the ball as the players have been refrained from using saliva. The International Cricket Council (ICC) has already announced a temporary ban on applying saliva to the ball as a precautionary measure against the coronavirus. This sudden ban by the governing body of world cricket had invited criticisms from all the past and present bowlers as well.

'We have to find a game plan': Lungi Ngidi

"Once they said there's no saliva, a few of the batsmen posted on the group that now they are going to be driving on the up so already we can see what type of mentality the batsmen are coming with so now we have to find a game plan to get the ball to swing," ESPNcricinfo quoted Ngidi as saying. "Probably a damp towel is the best thing but you've got to find something somehow, to shine it," he added.

Meanwhile, Cricket South Africa has announced the 45-man training squad which will resume training, with most of those players also scheduled to participate in the 3 Team Cricket Solidarity Cup scheduled for Nelson Mandela International Day, July 18.

These sessions will be in accordance with the guidelines set out by the Cricket South Africa's (CSA) COVID-19 Steering Committee and approved by the National Institute of Communicable Diseases (NICD), an arm of the National Department of Health.

All the cricketing events have either been postponed or canceled since the month of March due to the ongoing global pandemic. The three-match bilateral ODI series between India and South Africa has been rescheduled at a later date due to coronavirus pandemic.

The cricketing action will get underway when England and West Indies lock horns in a three-match Test series starting July 8. The first Test match will be played at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton. All the matches will be played behind closed doors. After this series, England will be hosting Ireland in a three-match ODI series between July 30 to August 4.

The reigning ODI world champions will then host Pakistan in a three-match Test series that will be followed by a three-match T20I series from August 5 to September 1.

