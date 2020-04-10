Madan Lal Says 'No Point Playing IPL In Empty Stadiums Without Passionate Fans'; Read More

Madan Lal has come forward and talked about the importance of crowd in the Indian Premier League (IPL). The 13th edition of the tournament that was supposed to get underway on March 29 has now been tentatively postponed to April 15 due to the global pandemic that has made a huge impact all over the world. Earlier, it was also learned that the IPL 2020 would be played behind closed doors due to coronavirus fear.

'There's no point': Madan Lal

While speaking to a news agency, Madan Lal said that there is no point in playing IPL matches in front of empty stands as it is not just about the players and the fans but is also about other people who are involved in the process while traveling, organizing, broadcasting. The legendary cricketer also mentioned that once the situation improves, other series will also take place and the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) can totally recover for the lost time.

Meanwhile, the 1983 World Cup winner also added that cricket can obviously take place once coronavirus is gone because it is such a popular sport and is loved by all. He further added that the players would like to play in front of crowds and that can only happen once the situation fully improves.

Stakeholders looking at the September-November window for IPL 2020

As per reports, the stakeholders are looking at the September-November window later this year to make the IPL 2020 season happen. The organisers are keen on having a go at this plan even if it’s a short season without foreign players.

According to a leading media network, the source said that either way, one thing remains clear. The source added that the IPL 2020 takes precedence whenever the markets open. That’s because the IPL 2020 remains the elephant in the room rather than the BCCI forcing it.

If IPL 2020 indeed takes place without overseas players, there are fears that the tournament may lose its charm. According to a BCCI official, it would be exactly like another Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy if the foreign cricketers don’t play their trade in IPL 2020. However, the IPL officials are still optimistic and are hopeful that the presence of top India stars at the IPL 2020 will be enough to attract the fans to the stadiums.

