Team India All-rounder Violates Lockdown Amid Coronavirus, Gets Fined

Amid the 21-day nationwide lockdown imposed till April 14, Indian cricketer Rishi Dhawan was caught violating the lockdown on Thursday in Himachal Pradesh. Dhawan who last played for the Kolkata Knight Riders in the IPL was caught driving his private car without a vehicle pass. The all-rounder was subsequently fined Rs 500.

A bowling all-rounder, Rishi Dhawan made his ODI debut for India in January 2017 against Australia and his T20 debut against Zimbabwe in June 2016. So far he has played three ODIs and a T20 for the Men in Blue. However, with the emergence of several all-rounders like Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube and Vijay Shankar, Dhawan lost his spot in the team and hasn't been able to make it back to the squad again.

Coronavirus and the lockdown imposed

At present, there are 5709 active Coronavirus cases while more than 199 deaths have been reported across the country. In an attempt to restrict the transmission of COVID-19, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had announced a 21-day nationwide lockdown on March 25. However, as the number of cases continues to increase across the country, several states have requested the Centre to extend the period of lockdown.

On Thursday, Odisha became the first state in the country to extend the lockdown in its state till April 30. "During the ongoing lockdown period amid COVID-19 crisis, your discipline and sacrifice have provided us with the strength to fight Coronavirus," CM Naveen Patnaik said to the people of Odisha according to a local channel.

India has suspended all visas and barred travel from Afghanistan, Philippines, EU, UK, China, Malaysia and mandatory 14-day quarantine from several other countries. The Prime Minister has issued a 21-day countrywide lockdown starting from 23 March to April 15 and the Finance Minister has announced a Rs 1.7 lakh crore package under the 'PM Gareeb Kalyan Scheme'.

Image Credits: PTI